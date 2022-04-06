ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Deputy Helps Rustle Up Cattle

By Cyn Mackley
Officers responded to a report of multiple claves in the roadway on Shumway Hollow Road just after 9 pm.

A deputy met up with the livestock owner just before 10 pm and assisted in returning the animals home.

The owner put a calf in the back of his pickup and a deputy escorted him home.

Man Busted For 5th Parole Violation in 2 Years

Police busted a man for his 5th parole violation after another incident with an unwelcome visitor at the Speedway on Gallia. Just after 4:30 am, an employee said there was a man in an Ohio State hoodie in the store who refused to leave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered he had an open warrant through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for parole violation.

Police took him into custody and transported him to the Scioto County Jail. He was released on 5 years parole for a robbery and assault charge back in 2019. This was his third arrest for a parole violation in a year and his fifth parole violation arrest in the past two years.

Woman Arrested at Scene of Fatal Overdose

A man is dead, and a woman is in jail after a report of an overdose on 7th Street. Officers responded to a call for an overdosed man who was unresponsive just after 9 am. Medics confirmed the man was deceased at the scene and notified the coroner. Police discovered...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Feuding Wives Fight on 5th Street

A witness reported a disturbance at 5th and Brown Street just before 8 am. The caller said a woman driving a blue Ford Focus with a busted window chased a female down the street. The caller thought both women appeared to be high. An officer caught up with one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
