Blumenthal calls on FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices

Andy Jassy, a longtime Amazon exec who became the company's CEO last summer, made $212.7 million in total compensation in 2021, according to an SEC filing.
The pay package, almost all of it in the form of a stock award, was roughly six times what he received in 2020, $35.8 million. Jassy had previously been CEO of the tech giant’s web services division.
In the filing, Amazon said Jassy was awarded $211.9 million in stock when he was promoted to CEO in July 2021. The award vests over 10 years “and is expected to represent...
