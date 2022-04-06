ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Blumenthal calls on FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices

By Olivia Kalentek
Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConn. (WFSB) -Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the FTC to investigate Hertz’s business practices after reports came out detailing how the company would make false reports on...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

#Federal Trade Commission#Hertz#Wfsb#Stealing Cars#Cbs
