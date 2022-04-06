ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant issued for man accused of shooting Port Arthur woman in the face, police say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man is still at large after police say he shot a woman in the face during an argument on March 1. A warrant for aggravated assault was issued for 56-year-old John Fitzgerald Rice. After several witnesses were interviewed and statements were...

