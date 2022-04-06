ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Child ‘accidentally’ shot in Junction City

By Mark Feuerborn
 22 hours ago

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A 9-year-old child was shot Tuesday after Junction City police said he and his brother found a gun.

The Junction City Police Department sent officers around 7 p.m. to 2007 North Wind Drive on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, JCPD said they found a 9-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews took him to Geary Community Hospital and then flew him to a hospital in Wichita.

The boy is in stable condition now thanks to treatment for his gunshot injury, according to JCPD. Its investigation determined that the boy was shot after he and his 11-year-old brother got ahold of a firearm and began playing with it. The department did not say which of the two boys fired the shot that hit the 9-year-old.

“JCPD would like to encourage all gun owners to ensure that they exercise safety and caution when choosing where and how to store firearms within their homes,” JCPD wrote. “Furthermore, please take time to educate your children about firearm safety.”

