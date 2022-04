The spring equinox (the moment when the sun is exactly above the equator and day and night are of equal length) for this year starts at 10:33 AM on Sunday 3/20, and brings our chance to check out Chicagohenge (if you go to the Loop, you might see the sun framed by our skyscrapers). And before and after this moment on Sunday morning, there’s plenty of events and activities happening to put a spring in your step. Here’s a few that we think you should check out.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO