The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio) 2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio) 3. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio) 4. Self Care by the Signs by...

Book World: 3 great new audiobooks for your commute, your walk or just chilling out

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)
Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
The Lamplighters by Emma Stonex audiobook review – a spooky psychological mystery

Inspired by the case of the lighthouse keepers who vanished from their posts in the Outer Hebrides in 1900, Emma Stonex’s gripping and evocative novel is at once a locked-room mystery, a horror story and a complex psychological thriller. It opens on New Year’s Eve in 1972 as a relief crew prepares to deliver supplies by boat to The Maiden Rock, a Victorian lighthouse and “stoic bastion of seafarers’ safety” 15 nautical miles off the coast of Land’s End in Cornwall. But on arriving they find the doors are locked from the inside, the clocks have stopped at a quarter to nine and the logbook records a storm that seemingly never happened. Furthermore, the three keepers are nowhere to be found. Could they have been swept out to sea? Did they fake their own deaths? Or are more otherworldly forces at work?
