ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheelersburg, OH

Man Arrested After Cussing Out Bank Employees

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42W3u5_0f1E5fth00

Officers took a man into custody on Chillicothe Street after he harassed employees at a bank at 8:30 am.

An employee complained there was a man at the ATM of the Desco Main Branch cussing and bothering employees as they came to work.

Officers caught up with the man riding a bicycle in the 900 block of 4th Street. Officers took him into custody.

Car Lands In Yard After Accident on Lick Run Lyra Road

A vehicle ended up in the yard of a home after an accident in the 4200 block of Lick Run Lyra Road. The incident happened just before 2 am.

Officers said the vehicle hit a ditch before coming to a stop in a yard. Deputies contacted OSP. The Porter Township Fire Department responded to the scene, however, the driver refused medical attention.

Scammer Threatens Elderly Wheelersburg Man

Phone scammers are a persistent pest to the elderly in the area but one scammer recently took it a step beyond the usual tech support and IRS scams.

Just after noon, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of scammers harassing an elderly Wheelersburg man.

The man had previously been the victim of a similar scam. The man’s son said he was present for one of the calls and got on the phone to cuss out the scammer.

The scammer became angry and threatened to shoot the man, his mother, and other members of the family.

Officers took information for a report.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Body Discovered at 17th Street Home

A 54-year-old man is dead after a suspected overdose in a 17th Street home. Just after 8 pm, a caller reported a man not breathing from a possible overdose. Officers and EMS personnel responded to the scene, where medics confirmed he was deceased. First responders contacted the coroner. The coroner...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Inmate Escapes Hospital

A man caught with stolen goods gets sent directly to jail and then let out again. Plus, an inmate escapes SOMC wearing only a hospital gown. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Kids Setting Fires. A Thomas Avenue caller reported kids lighting hay and other things...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wheelersburg, OH
SCDNReports

Mabert Road Burglars Caught in the Act

Officers caught two burglars in the act after a tip from a good neighbor and checked out reports of death threats on Campbell Avenue. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Assault Arrest. Just after 3 am, officers responded to a report of an assault on 5th...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desco Main#Car Lands In Yard#Osp
SCDNReports

Homeless and Addicts Keep PPD Busy

Incidents involving the homeless and people under the influence kept Portsmouth officers busy over the weekend. We breakdown some highlights from the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Briefing. Homeless Issues. Portsmouth’s homeless population continues to keep officers busy. Just before 4 am, police received a call from an alarm company asking...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
SCDNReports

Feuding Wives Fight on 5th Street

A witness reported a disturbance at 5th and Brown Street just before 8 am. The caller said a woman driving a blue Ford Focus with a busted window chased a female down the street. The caller thought both women appeared to be high. An officer caught up with one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
SCDNReports

Woman Arrested at Scene of Fatal Overdose

A man is dead, and a woman is in jail after a report of an overdose on 7th Street. Officers responded to a call for an overdosed man who was unresponsive just after 9 am. Medics confirmed the man was deceased at the scene and notified the coroner. Police discovered...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Body Discovered in Creek

Officers investigated a body discovered in a creek and searched for a man who threatened to jump off a bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Big Lots employee contacted officers at 3 pm to say a recent hire appeared to be high on the job.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Child Threatens to Shoot Parents

Deputies responded to a West Portsmouth home after a teen made a disturbing threat. The caller said the boy refused to go to school and threatened to shoot his family if they called the police about the issue. The woman was not sure if the boy did indeed have a...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Man Spotted Tossing Baggies Into Jail Yard

A witness spotted someone making a pretty bold move at the Scioto County Jail around 2:38 pm. The caller said they saw a guy in a black jacket tossing baggies of something towards the jail enclosure. The witness also said the man had a duffle bag with him. Officers called...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with allegedly strangling West Virginia juvenile

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for allegedly strangling a juvenile female. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, authorities from the RPD and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious female on Utah Lane. RPD officers say the they found the juvenile female with apparent scratches and […]
RAVENSWOOD, WV
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
120K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy