Man Arrested After Cussing Out Bank Employees

Officers took a man into custody on Chillicothe Street after he harassed employees at a bank at 8:30 am.

An employee complained there was a man at the ATM of the Desco Main Branch cussing and bothering employees as they came to work.

Officers caught up with the man riding a bicycle in the 900 block of 4th Street. Officers took him into custody.

Car Lands In Yard After Accident on Lick Run Lyra Road

A vehicle ended up in the yard of a home after an accident in the 4200 block of Lick Run Lyra Road. The incident happened just before 2 am.

Officers said the vehicle hit a ditch before coming to a stop in a yard. Deputies contacted OSP. The Porter Township Fire Department responded to the scene, however, the driver refused medical attention.

Scammer Threatens Elderly Wheelersburg Man

Phone scammers are a persistent pest to the elderly in the area but one scammer recently took it a step beyond the usual tech support and IRS scams.

Just after noon, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a report of scammers harassing an elderly Wheelersburg man.

The man had previously been the victim of a similar scam. The man’s son said he was present for one of the calls and got on the phone to cuss out the scammer.

The scammer became angry and threatened to shoot the man, his mother, and other members of the family.

Officers took information for a report.