ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple

4-06-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

By Matt Lien
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article01:30 - North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas -...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Security Settings You Have To Check Immediately On Gmail

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
Truth About Cars

Please, People: Don’t Jump Your Cars for Clicks

I am an optimist by nature. One must be, in order to be a lifelong Chicago sports fan — otherwise, the crushing realization that decades of failure are likely to be followed by a future that consists of more of the same might cause a person to take a one-way stroll into Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Today's Live Video

10:25 - Dr. Aaron Robertson - Hospitalist and Medical Director at PAM Health Rehab. 19:03 - Landon Alex - Member of the NDSU Chapter of Turning Point USA. 1:04:45 - North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas - Trooper Talk. 2:05:21 - Paul Fisher - Headmaster at Capstone Classical Academy.
TV & VIDEOS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

4-5-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 132

The Chris Berg Show is LIVE from Miami, Florida, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference!. Shayden Akason, Head of Investments and Innovation at North Dakota Department of Commerce, discusses the impact that crypto currencies will have on North Dakota. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about.
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

The real way Facebook knows so much about you (and how to stop it)

Is Facebook always listening? The truth is, it doesn't need to. Big Tech companies have far easier ways of gathering information on you. Take Google. If you use Gmail, Google Drive, YouTube, Google Podcasts, and an Android phone, think about every bit of information you willingly pass along. Tap or click to erase what Google knows about you.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Use Facebook's New Messenger Shortcuts

Have you ever muted a group chat to avoid getting distracted by notifications, only to find out later on that you missed an important message? If you've not experienced this before, chances are good that you would have experienced it soon. But that no longer has to be the case....
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

4-06-22 The Need to Know Morning Show Hour 2

28:39 - Steve Hallstrom - Short Attention Span Radio. 42:40 - Brien Krank - Managing Partner of Collins and Krank. It's The Need to Know Morning Show with Alex Taylor and Kevin Flynn. Weekdays 6-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
TV & VIDEOS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Beware of Pranks on this April Fools' Day

(Fargo, ND) -- Watch out for those April Fools' Day jokes Friday. People all over will be trying to trick their family, friends and co-workers. Some prank ideas floating around online include changing a person's birthday on Facebook so they're flooded with celebration messages. Also, moving items around the house,...
FACEBOOK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Musk tweets out Twitter poll about edit button

(Palo Alto, CA) -- The richest person in the world is playing around on Twitter after becoming its largest stakeholder. Elon Musk bought more than nine percent of the social media giant. Hours later, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked if users wanted an edit button. Close to two million votes are in, with most saying yes.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Facebook introduces a new way for you to create Reels

In another attempt to rival TikTok, Facebook now offers a new feature called "Sharing to Reels." Sharing to Reels will allow creators to post directly to Facebook Reels from a third-party app. From now on, third-party app developers will be able to integrate "Sharing to Reels" directly into their apps,...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

There is, in fact, a 'wrong' way to use Google. Here are 5 tips to set you on the right path

I was recently reading comments on a post related to COVID-19, and saw a reply I would classify as misinformation, bordering on conspiracy. I couldn’t help but ask the commenter for evidence. Their response came with some web links and “do your own research”. I then asked about their research methodology, which turned out to be searching for specific terms on Google. As an academic, I was intrigued. Academic research aims to establish the truth of a phenomenon based on evidence, analysis and peer review. On the other hand, a search on Google provides links with content written by known...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Find and Follow Friends on Apple Music

Apple Music lets you connect with friends and family by sharing the music you like. Plus, you can use the app to find people with the same musical tastes, which is exciting. This article will explain how you can follow your friends and find new people on Apple Music. How...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google is adding a privacy settings walkthrough to Chrome

Google is adding a new “step-by-step guided tour” of privacy and security settings in Chrome to sift through the many available controls, the company announced Wednesday. The new guide will include separate pages about some settings, each containing descriptions of what happens when a feature is turned on. There will also be notes on “things to consider,” such as the fact that turning history sync on means that the URLs you visit will be saved to your Google account.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

I know how the world ends, and it’s with a Twitter edit button

On April Fool’s Day, Twitter tweeted that it was working on an edit button. Thankfully, it was just a joke. But things have gotten a bit more serious this week: Elon Musk bought 9.2% of Twitter for $3 billion and took a board seat. Then, he asked his 80.5 million followers if they would like an edit button. So far, around 73% of over 3 million respondents have voted “yse.”
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy