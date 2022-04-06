4-06-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

There’s a good chance you send and receive more than a few private emails if you have a Gmail account. Everything from tax-time information to personal information sent to friends about your upcoming vacation plans deserve to be kept secure. And though the email server is known for being reliable and secure, mistakes can happen and emails can be hacked. To help avoid this fate, Tech Expert Jennifer Denehy, the co-founder and marketing director of PeopleSearchFaster, offers four security settings you have to check immediately on Gmail — they can help keep your email secure.
It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
GMAIL users are being warned of a dangerous email doing the rounds that could strip you of your savings. Cyber security experts say that the message contains a dodgy attachment that, if opened, puts your bank account at risk. The attack was detailed in a blog post last week by...
I am an optimist by nature. One must be, in order to be a lifelong Chicago sports fan — otherwise, the crushing realization that decades of failure are likely to be followed by a future that consists of more of the same might cause a person to take a one-way stroll into Lake Michigan.
10:25 - Dr. Aaron Robertson - Hospitalist and Medical Director at PAM Health Rehab. 19:03 - Landon Alex - Member of the NDSU Chapter of Turning Point USA. 1:04:45 - North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas - Trooper Talk. 2:05:21 - Paul Fisher - Headmaster at Capstone Classical Academy.
The Chris Berg Show is LIVE from Miami, Florida, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference!. Shayden Akason, Head of Investments and Innovation at North Dakota Department of Commerce, discusses the impact that crypto currencies will have on North Dakota. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about.
Is Facebook always listening? The truth is, it doesn't need to. Big Tech companies have far easier ways of gathering information on you. Take Google. If you use Gmail, Google Drive, YouTube, Google Podcasts, and an Android phone, think about every bit of information you willingly pass along. Tap or click to erase what Google knows about you.
Have you ever muted a group chat to avoid getting distracted by notifications, only to find out later on that you missed an important message? If you've not experienced this before, chances are good that you would have experienced it soon. But that no longer has to be the case....
28:39 - Steve Hallstrom - Short Attention Span Radio. 42:40 - Brien Krank - Managing Partner of Collins and Krank. It's The Need to Know Morning Show with Alex Taylor and Kevin Flynn. Weekdays 6-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
A CLEVER iPhone hack lets you type some texts much faster. Better yet, it works on iMessage and WhatsApp too – so you can seriously upgrade your texting game. Texting can take up a lot of time, especially if you're sending a very long message on iPhone. But if...
(Fargo, ND) -- Watch out for those April Fools' Day jokes Friday. People all over will be trying to trick their family, friends and co-workers. Some prank ideas floating around online include changing a person's birthday on Facebook so they're flooded with celebration messages. Also, moving items around the house,...
Big Tech companies look at you and see much more than a simple person — they see a buffet of data. Every bit of your life can be collected, compiled in a digital folder and sold off to the highest bidder. If you aren’t sure which companies know the most about you, use this guide to find out who has your data.
(Palo Alto, CA) -- The richest person in the world is playing around on Twitter after becoming its largest stakeholder. Elon Musk bought more than nine percent of the social media giant. Hours later, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked if users wanted an edit button. Close to two million votes are in, with most saying yes.
Intentionally or not, about 7 million of these are thrown away every day. What are they? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report a typo or...
In another attempt to rival TikTok, Facebook now offers a new feature called "Sharing to Reels." Sharing to Reels will allow creators to post directly to Facebook Reels from a third-party app. From now on, third-party app developers will be able to integrate "Sharing to Reels" directly into their apps,...
I was recently reading comments on a post related to COVID-19, and saw a reply I would classify as misinformation, bordering on conspiracy. I couldn’t help but ask the commenter for evidence.
Their response came with some web links and “do your own research”. I then asked about their research methodology, which turned out to be searching for specific terms on Google.
As an academic, I was intrigued. Academic research aims to establish the truth of a phenomenon based on evidence, analysis and peer review.
On the other hand, a search on Google provides links with content written by known...
Apple Music lets you connect with friends and family by sharing the music you like. Plus, you can use the app to find people with the same musical tastes, which is exciting. This article will explain how you can follow your friends and find new people on Apple Music. How...
Google is adding a new “step-by-step guided tour” of privacy and security settings in Chrome to sift through the many available controls, the company announced Wednesday. The new guide will include separate pages about some settings, each containing descriptions of what happens when a feature is turned on. There will also be notes on “things to consider,” such as the fact that turning history sync on means that the URLs you visit will be saved to your Google account.
On April Fool’s Day, Twitter tweeted that it was working on an edit button. Thankfully, it was just a joke. But things have gotten a bit more serious this week: Elon Musk bought 9.2% of Twitter for $3 billion and took a board seat. Then, he asked his 80.5 million followers if they would like an edit button. So far, around 73% of over 3 million respondents have voted “yse.”
Comments / 0