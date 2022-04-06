ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville hires urban planners for downtown effort

By Melissa Meske For The Telegraph
 1 day ago
The Jerseyville City Council on Tuesday approved contracting with PGAV Planners of St. Louis for its downtown revitalization plans.   (PGAV Planners)

JERSEYVILLE — City officials have contracted with PGAV Planners for its downtown master plan.

Last year Jerseyville began turning a community-shared vision into priorities and plans to revitalize the city’s historic downtown. The goal is to reimagine and re-energize Jerseyville’s downtown as a vibrant, family- and pedestrian-friendly, inclusive and welcoming regional destination for shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences.

Based in St. Louis, PGAV Planners provides urban planning, financial development analysis, economic development planning and municipal advising.

Jerseyville City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved the initial draft of a master plan proposed by PGAV for a reimagined Historic City Center District.

The district has its commercial center stretching along State Street/U.S. 67. It's generally bordered by Liberty and Jefferson streets to its west and east, Carpenter Street/Illinois 16 to the south, and Mulberry Street to the north. It includes the Jersey County Courthouse, the First Baptist Church and the Jerseyville (Carnegie) Public Library. It also pushes slightly north past Mulberry Street to include the Cheney Mansion, home to the Jersey County Historical Society.

Kevin Stork, Jerseyville’s Commissioner of Accounts and Finance, said the plan helps define a vision that is "fluid and continually adapting.

"It lays a groundwork for the city moving forward," he said. "With this plan, we are trying to create and identify as many opportunities for our citizens as we can, both in terms of quality of life and in livelihood. Things to do for them and their family, jobs, and entrepreneurship opportunities are all a part of it.”

The plan identifies 15 themes, including landscape design, connectivity and walkability, activated alleys, pedestrian amenities, public parking, civic branding, wayfinding, public art and connectivity, public art and history, explore-play-learn, outdoor dining and patios, outdoor lighting, technology, land use and development, and economic development.

Some work has already begun, such as City Center Park, downtown parking and greenspace. More improvements will come as the city moves through the three phases proposed in the master plan, he said.

He noted the city's recently begun façade improvement grant program for businesses that helped restore and renovate the marquee at Stadium Theater.

“The façade improvement grant program can help a business become accessible from both sides as well,” he said. “An example of this is with TCAD [Tonsor Custom Awards & Decal] and Linn’s Shoes. With its redesign and improvement, shoppers can now access TCAD from its alleyway rear entrance of the same building that houses Linn’s Shoes and its State Street entrance.

"We’re also planning to develop the alleyways that run behind the commercial buildings along State Street," he said. "We want to encourage businesses to look at ways to improve the design of their backside façade that can also provide public entrances to their buildings from the alley side. We are looking for ways to make access to these establishments easier for downtown visitors walking from city parking areas to destinations throughout the district.”

Stork said ayfinding signage has also begun popping up to help guide visitors in Jerseyville’s City Center District. Lighted kiosks are a part of guiding visitors as well, as is the recently launched “Explore Jerseyville” mobile app. He added that banners, street lighting, canopies and a consistently identifiable look will provide a positive welcome while recognizing Jerseyville’s historic past.

More greenspace and major improvements to the city’s existing parks, along with expanding parking, are also part of the proposed plan, as are infrastructure improvements throughout the district.

“I think it’s important to note that new and expanding parking will help alleviate the traffic congestion we already experience in Jerseyville,” said Stork. “It will help greatly, offering safer options for visitors to downtown, and potentially re-routing traffic patterns from the main route through the district to a block or so over.”

Stork said no increase in property taxes is being considered as part of the effort.

“We are looking instead at grant opportunities primarily, and investments from the private sector. And at some point, we may look at implementing a sales tax that would specifically support the plan’s projects and vision," he said. "If a sales tax is implemented, it would be paid on each purchase made, by everyone and not only by Jerseyville residents.”

For more information contact Shari Albrecht, JEDC Partners in Progress executive director, at 217-556-8696 or visit jedc-il.us online.

Alton, IL
