Emmys Announce 2022 Primetime Ceremony Date in September
By Michael Schneider
NewsTimes
22 hours ago
The Emmys will move to Monday this year, as expected. It’s NBC’s turn on the broadcast wheel, and because the network airs Sunday Night Football, the ceremony must shift off of Sunday in order to still be broadcast live in September. As announced on Wednesday by the...
One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
Click here to read the full article. ABC’s freshman hit “Abbott Elementary” is the most-tweeted comedy series of 2022 so far, racking up more than 1.5 million posts on Twitter to date.
The workplace comedy was created by and stars Quinta Brunson as an avid second-grade teacher doing her best to support the students of her underfunded Philadelphia school. Brunson has lit up the Twittersphere since the sitcom’s Dec. 7, 2021, premiere — with more than 360,000 tweets about her — while her Twitter account, @quintabrunson, has gained 95,000 followers (+19%) over that time period. Co-star Janelle James (@janellejcomedy), who plays...
Click here to read the full article. Following CBS and NBC‘s lead, ABC is the latest broadcast-TV network to detail its rollout of springtime season finales (though only for scripted shows) — and it includes a final farewell and one major milestone.
To date, ABC has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie and Station 19, while only black-ish has been announced as ending.
In the demo, Grey’s Anatomy — which will celebrate Episode 400 with the back half of its two-hour season finale — is currently ABC’s top-rated entertainment program...
So you can forget going to the Emmy Awards and the Toronto Film Festival this September, kids. The Emmys and NBC have pulled a fast one and moved the show up a week, and put it on a Monday. The Television Academy just announced the show will air Monday September...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
If you’re wondering why LL Cool J left NCIS: Los Angeles, you might be one of the fans who noticed that his character, Special Agent Sam Hanna, was missing in last week’s episode, “All the Little Things.”. LL hyped up the “All the Little Things” with a...
With spring upfronts only weeks away, viewers are anxiously waiting to hear if their favorite TV shows are returning or being cancelled. Well, ABC just fired some shots into the latter basket, as it has slashed its ‘Summer of Games” in half. And among the casualties was a game show hosted by Alec Baldwin.
Saturday Night Live and The Suicide Squad star Pete Davidson is set to star in a new comedy series titled Bupkis. The story will be a gritty and stylized version of Davidson's own life story, and will be co-written by Davidson, Dave Sirus, and Crashing's Judah Miller. According to Deadline, who broke the story, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels will produce through his Broadway Video banner and Universal Television. Per the report, Bupkis is described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."
Fans of Betty White want answers. During the 2022 British Academy Film Awards on March 13, viewers watched a touching "In Memoriam" segment, which honored dozens of movie and TV stars who died in the past year. Although stars like Sidney Poitier and Peter Bogdanovich were included in the segment,...
CBS has announced that every NCIS franchise will return to the network for the 2022-2023 television season. With NCIS' 20th season renewal, it will tie Gunsmoke for the status of the third longest-running U.S. primetime drama. CBS has also picked up the show's spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai'i, for a second season, and NCIS: Los Angeles, for a 14th season. According to the company, NCIS continues to be one of the most-watched shows on network television, averaging 11.11 million viewers this season.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis.
EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project.
I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Better Call Saul is almost back, and you know what that means: Better call off your plans and make room for some great TV. The Breaking Bad prequel kicks off its sixth and final season on AMC on April 18, after finally dropping Season 5 on Netflix on April 4. On top of that exciting return, April also brings the final seasons of two Netflix hits — Ozark and Grace and Frankie — plus new seasons of Barry on HBO and Russian Doll on Netflix. New shows are in the pipeline, too, like FX's Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu and Roar on Apple TV+. You'll find them all in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Harry Hamlin (Mad Men) has signed on for a series regular role in the AMC series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, and for a supporting role in the film 80 for Brady for Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content.
The former series written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) is based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. It focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family...
Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger is taking on a new role in a limited series based on a real-life true crime story. Zellweger relies on makeup and prosthetics to transform her entire look to play the role of Pam Hupp in “The Thing About Pam.”. The NBC...
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has a new showrunner. Chris Miller, an executive producer of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” is taking on the role beginning May 2022. Current “Tonight Show” showrunner Jamie Granet-Bederman will be transitioning from out of the role to focus on developing new...
Click here to read the full article. ABC is heading off into the national parks, only this time without Kevin Costner. The Disney-owned network has handed a pilot order to its untitled national parks project, which comes from A+E Studios.
Rashad Raisani, an exec producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, is writing and exec producing a brand new take. The news comes after the network passed on the Costner co-penned and exec produced version in July 2021.
2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders
The series is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives...
Comments / 0