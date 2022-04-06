ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Allergy Alert: Undeclared egg and milk in cracker boxes

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNAiS_0f1E5G1e00
Blue color paper speech banner with word product recall on white background (bankrx/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Consumers should check their pantries for any Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers, there may be contents that could spark an allergic reaction.

B&G Foods has announced through the FDA that they are recalling 1,855 cases of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers with a "best buy" date of Sep. 5, 2022.

The company says a limited number of boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers, which contain egg and milk, allergens that are not declared on the box label. People with allergies or severe sensitivity to egg or milk run may encounter serious or life-threatening reactions if the animal-shaped crackers contained in the recalled boxes are consumed.

"B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received a consumer complaint that a foil pouch within a single box of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers contained animal-shaped crackers," the announcement reads. "The third-party co-packer that produces the product inadvertently filled a limited number of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers product boxes with another food company’s animal-shaped crackers."

Customers with the recalled package can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 855.346.2225.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crackers#B G Foods
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Cup Snack Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

A common fruit cup product sold as a snack for children or lunches on the go has been recalled due to the possible presence of sharp metal fragments inside. According to a report by Food Safety News, Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks were recalled earlier this month. Consumers should read the recall carefully to be sure they're not eating something dangerous.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It's already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you've attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has...
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Milk of Magnesia products being recalled over possible contamination, FDA says

Milk of Magnesia products and other medications are being recalled over possible contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The Kansas-based Plastikon Healthcare voluntarily recalled three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen, and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide "due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing," the FDA said in a Thursday press release.
HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

More shellfish recalled as CFIA investigates norovirus outbreak

Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC dba Fanny Bay Oysters is recalling certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand Oysters because of possible norovirus contamination. This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The recalled products have been sold in Alberta,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
komando.com

Check your bathroom! Jergens lotion recalled over harmful bacteria

During winter, especially when using a lot of hand sanitizer, it is essential to keep your hands moisturized. Your skin can dry out and form tiny cracks if you don’t. The alcohol content of hand sanitizer can also cause uncomfortable dryness. But while it is a good idea to...
SKIN CARE
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: National bagel recall for undeclared allergens

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WV News) — According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people. Bantam Bagels are sold nationwide and...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS New York

Rise in Omicron BA.2 cases coinciding with allergy season

NEW YORK -- It's starting to happen all over again. COVID-19 cases are climbing in the United Kingdom and health officials in the U.S. are concerned that the numbers here could soon follow.The U.K. increase seems to be partly due to a quick-spreading Omicron subvariant dubbed BA.2, and CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday this is happening just as allergy season is getting underway.We're concerned about allergy season because some early symptoms of COVID resemble allergies -- runny or stuffy nose, sometimes pink eye, or a cough and fatigue. If anti-COVID meds are going to be effective, they need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Milk of Magnesia’s parent company issues recall

The parent company of Milk of Magnesia is recalling 10 lots of the product because of microbial contamination. In a news release issued Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Plastikon Healthcare LLC is voluntarily recalling the products, which were distributed at the hospital, clinic and patient level.
ECONOMY
Daily Voice

Company Recalls Dried Strawberries Due To Undeclared Allergen

A company has recalled dried strawberries products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. SunTree Snack Foods LLC recalled its "Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries" because the products contain undeclared sulfites, the company announced. The following information about the recalled products has been published on the United...
ECONOMY
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy