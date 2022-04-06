Allergy Alert: Undeclared egg and milk in cracker boxes

Blue color paper speech banner with word product recall on white background (bankrx/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Consumers should check their pantries for any Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers, there may be contents that could spark an allergic reaction.

B&G Foods has announced through the FDA that they are recalling 1,855 cases of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers with a "best buy" date of Sep. 5, 2022.

The company says a limited number of boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers, which contain egg and milk, allergens that are not declared on the box label. People with allergies or severe sensitivity to egg or milk run may encounter serious or life-threatening reactions if the animal-shaped crackers contained in the recalled boxes are consumed.

"B&G Foods discovered this issue when it received a consumer complaint that a foil pouch within a single box of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers contained animal-shaped crackers," the announcement reads. "The third-party co-packer that produces the product inadvertently filled a limited number of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers product boxes with another food company’s animal-shaped crackers."

Customers with the recalled package can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers seeking a refund or additional information may also contact B&G Foods by calling 855.346.2225.