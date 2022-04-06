ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lil Nas X Teases Next Album Will Be ‘Something for the Girls to Get Ready and Party To’

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 22 hours ago

After Lil Nas X lost all five of his Grammy nominations at this year’s awards — including the trophy for album of the year — he told fans on Twitter Tuesday (April 5) that he was just going to have to “go even harder” with his next record. Now, he’s starting to open up about just what that record will entail. And guess what? It’s going to be for the girls.

Adding on to a fan’s post about what he apparently said on the Grammys red carpet about what’s to come — “Lil Nas X revealed that his next album is gonna be more of a ‘turn up’ album. He says it’s gonna be a party” — the 22-year-old rapper doubled down on the sentiment and revealed that his second LP will be dedicated to the ladies.

“Something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to,” he responded in a quote Tweet .

Though he didn’t take home any gramophones at the awards show Sunday (April 3), Lil Nas did have an eventful evening. He soared through an extravagant medley of the biggest songs off his debut album Montero — including “Industry Baby,” during which Jack Harlow joined him onstage — and got to watch many of his friends win big prizes. His pals Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” for instance, beat out the competition for best pop /group duo performance, and the “Montero” artist adorably rolled SZA’s wheelchair out of the venue (she had broken her ankle just before the show).

Still, it seemed that the rapper was a little disappointed over coming home empty-handed. He posted a semi-joking video of himself singing an improvised, emo rock-esque song with the lyrics “I ain’t win no Grammys, that s–t hurt my feelings, that s–t finna make me cry.”

Luckily for fans, though, it looks like Lil Nas X is keeping his sights set on the future. “Last night was my favorite performance yet,” he tweeted after the Grammys. “And a fun night in general. We lost all our grammies but that just mean it’s time to go even harder! Love y’all.”

