With the Los Angeles Lakers limping toward the finish line during the 2021-22 season, it is easy to forget the off-court accomplishments for someone like Carmelo Anthony. Back in the summer, Anthony was named the NBA’s inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award for his efforts and endeavors across multiple communities. Abdul-Jabbar himself presented the award to Anthony, who later admitted that it is the award he is the most proud to have gotten during his career.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO