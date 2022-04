ATLANTA, Texas - A boil advisory is in effect for the City of Atlanta, Texas and schools there are closed on Wednesday. It is all a direct impact of Monday night's storms. Authorities say the storm caused the water plant at the Graphics Packaging Paper Mill to shut down. Mill operators have not been able to bring the plant back online. The paper mill water plant is the sole source of potable drinking water for the City of Atlanta.

