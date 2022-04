Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "The Rotten Core" episode of The Walking Dead. "He's in the hands of the man who killed his father," says Maggie (Lauren Cohan) when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) swears to protect her son on Sunday's Walking Dead. After Hilltop stowaway Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) is captured by a Commonwealth trooper at the Riverbend Apartment Complex, Negan puts his life on the line saving the son of Maggie and Glenn (Steven Yeun). "If anything happens to him...," Maggie warns over walkie-talkie, but before she can finish, Negan radios back: "It'll have to happen to me first."

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO