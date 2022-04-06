Disney, Mickey Mouse, Mandalorian hand sanitizer recalled

Pumping hand sanitizer into hand. (Janine Lamontagne/Getty Images)

Parents, check your children's backpacks and sports bags.

Best Brands Consumer products issued a recall for Mickey Mouse and Mandalorian hand sanitizers with 68% ethyl alcohol due to the presents of benzene. The announcement comes via the FDA .

The Mandalorian sanitizers that come in green and blue formulas and Mickey Mouse sanitizers available in blue formulas is where the benzene was discovered.

"Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen," the announcement reads. "Substantial exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it may result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening."

A considerate amount of exposure to methanol causes nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, comas, seizures, blindness, never damage or death. Any ingestion by children or adults carries the most risk.

Best Brands currently has no reports of these exposures or conditions in regard to the recalled items.

"Consumers that have Lot: 20E21 (Exp. 9/30/22) of The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in green and blue formulations in 2.11 fl. oz. bottles, and Lot: 20D21 (Exp. 6/30/22) of Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in blue formulation in 2.11 fl. oz. bottles, which is being recalled should stop using and appropriately discard it," the announcement reads.