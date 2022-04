LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After seven years of planning and construction, the first efforts of Impact Lufkin’s affordable housing project on Sayers Street are complete. Work was done in conjunction with grant funding and research from the Temple Foundation and Stephen F Austin’s appreciative inquiry of the communities in Wards 1 and 2. New houses now stand ready for use, with one owner already in place and a new family set to move into the second house next week.

