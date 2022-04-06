Flood Warning issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 06:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 04:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Baldwin; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke Counties. Oconee River near Milledgeville affecting Washington, Wilkinson and Baldwin Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Oconee River near Milledgeville. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 30 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand further into the woodlands and pasture upstream and downstream from the gage near the Georgia Highway 22 and 24 bridge. Fishing Creek backs up and a few buildings along the creek will be flooded. Also Tanyard Branch Stream between East Thomas and East Charleston Streets in Milledgeville will flood. Sinclair Dam will likely have four to five gates open to reach this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 23.3 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river will rise to 29.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening to 11.2 feet and begin rising again early Monday morning. It will rise to 12.1 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 22 feet.

