Construction on U.S. 12 from state line to Red Arrow Highway to begin April 11th

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Repaving on a major stretch of U.S. Highway 93 through Twin Falls begins Monday night and will last until early summer. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will begin night work on a section of the U.S. 93/Pole Line Road between Blue Lakes Blvd and Grandview Drive that will last around two months. Most of the road work will take place at night between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. ITD said it was decided to work at night to lessen the impact on local businesses and traffic during peak travel times. During the day all travel lanes will be open to traffic however, during construction there will be lane reductions. Also, at times some business access may be cutoff while equipment moves through the area. ITD said the top layer of the roadway will be around up and resurfaced with small grooves to create better traction during adverse weather conditions. While crews work people living the the area may hear equipment running. The project is expected to last into May. Once work is complete crews will shift to a section between Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge to repair the roadway and upgrade several pedestrian crossings in the area. An open house on the later project will take place in May. For more information visit ITD's project website.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 17 DAYS AGO