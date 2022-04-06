ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

Construction on U.S. 12 from state line to Red Arrow Highway to begin April 11th

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re travelling on US-12 from the Indiana State line to New Buffalo, there may...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is set to begin the initial phase of construction on US-93/US-26 next month. The improvements made will stretch from Marely Road to Jim Byrne Slough, and is aimed at improving the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Road Work on U.S. 93/Pole Line Road Begins Through Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Repaving on a major stretch of U.S. Highway 93 through Twin Falls begins Monday night and will last until early summer. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, crews will begin night work on a section of the U.S. 93/Pole Line Road between Blue Lakes Blvd and Grandview Drive that will last around two months. Most of the road work will take place at night between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. ITD said it was decided to work at night to lessen the impact on local businesses and traffic during peak travel times. During the day all travel lanes will be open to traffic however, during construction there will be lane reductions. Also, at times some business access may be cutoff while equipment moves through the area. ITD said the top layer of the roadway will be around up and resurfaced with small grooves to create better traction during adverse weather conditions. While crews work people living the the area may hear equipment running. The project is expected to last into May. Once work is complete crews will shift to a section between Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge to repair the roadway and upgrade several pedestrian crossings in the area. An open house on the later project will take place in May. For more information visit ITD's project website.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Daily Reporter

Work to begin in April to replace lead water service lines

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will approve a $3 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund forgivable loan to Coldwater for lead service line replacement.  EGLE will receive any public comments for 30 days.  "We are ready to go to work April 15," said Brian Musselman, interim assistant director of Coldwater Board...
COLDWATER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Buffalo, MI
New Buffalo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
ABC4

Red Fleet State Park closing for construction

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Red Fleet State Park will be closing most of its park for the 2022 season due to extensive construction and renovation. Construction is expected to begin June 2022 and will reopen to the public in the 2023 season. “Red Fleet State Park, like most of Utah’s state parks, is becoming increasingly […]
VERNAL, UT
FOX59

IndyGo Purple Line construction begins in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Construction crews are beginning to close down roads in Lawrence to work on the IndyGo Purple Line. Otis Ave. between Post Rd. and Wheeler Rd. was shut down Monday morning to start construction. The closure is expected to last 30 days. Just up the soon-to-be Purple Line route, construction started earlier this […]
LAWRENCE, IN
Southern Minnesota News

Highway 14 open house draws crowd in Courtland; construction set to begin next month

It was a packed house in Courtland Tuesday night, as residents gathered to learn about construction plans for the expansion of Highway 14. The long-awaited project will expand 12.5 miles of roadway from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet. Interchanges will be added at Nicollet County Rd 37 near New Ulm, and in Courtland, which will be bypassed when the highway is moved north of the city.
COURTLAND, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State#State Line#Mdot#Red Arrow Highway
22 WSBT

Construction underway for U.S 31 connection to I-94

The final year in a major highway project has begun. This project has been a long time coming. 50 years in the making with planning, design, construction and environmental worries with protected butterflies. The start of the end, begins with a dirt road. By November 25th MDOT hopes to have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WCVB

The Green Line Extension begins operating, but is months from being complete

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — While Union Square Station just opened on Monday as part of the Green Line Extension, there is still a ways to go with the project. The line will eventually extend to new stations throughout Somerville and Medford including East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square and College Avenue Station. While the MBTA has not provided a completion date for the project, they say that it will be finished by summer 2022.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shell plant 95% complete, exec said — and here’s when it’ll open

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After nearly a decade of preparation and construction work, Shell Polymers’ polyethylene plant in Beaver County will go online later this year. Bill Watson, general manager of the Potter Township plant, told a shale industry audience Wednesday afternoon that the construction was 95% complete and the plant was “well into” commissioning.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy