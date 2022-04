At last night's Wilkes Barre City council meeting, council voted to approve funding for a feasibility study for rail service from Wilkes Barre to Philadelphia and Washington DC. The study will take about 6 months. Mayor George Brown expressed concerns. He said PennDOT has not yet developed procedures for the money which is coming from a federal infrastructure bill. When they do he says he would revisit the proposal. Brown says other projects also discussed for the American Rescue Plan money, mirror current programs already underway in the city or are not permitted under the guidelines.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO