ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to visit Valley

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfGVE_0f1E3RYp00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will be in the Mahoning Valley Thursday.

The visit is part of three stops at nonprofits in Ohio promoting the Imagination Library program.

DeWine signs order effectively banning new opioids

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their fifth birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their families.

First Lady DeWine will visit the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley along with Steve Chiaro, superintendent of Warren City Schools, who will be providing information on the school district’s partnership with the food bank.

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the food bank on Salt Springs Road.

She will also be the keynote speaker at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s annual meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lake Club in Poland.

Other stops include one in Kent at the Coleman Pregnancy Center and in Ashland at The Boutique at the Ashland Pregnancy Care Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashland, OH
City
Poland, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
City
Kent, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
WXYZ

DeWine signs bill changing Ohio's concealed carry requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's concealed carry requirements will be eliminated after Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215, or the Constitutional Carry Bill, into law Monday. The bill makes concealed handgun licenses optional, meaning the only reason a person 21 or older could not carry a concealed weapon in Ohio would be if state or federal law prohibits them from having a weapon. Ohioans were previously required to pass a background check and show proof of eight hours of training before obtaining their license.
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DeWine faces decision on permitless carry in Ohio

(The Center Square) – Ohio House Democrats want Gov. Mike DeWine to veto legislation that would allow gun owners to carry without permits, but DeWine has given no indication what he will do with the bill. Speaking at an event late last week, DeWine told NBC4-TV he has not...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Lady#Opioids#Mahoning Valley#Imagination Library#The Food Bank On#Salt Springs Road#Nexstar Media Inc
KPVI Newschannel 6

DeWine declares the state of Ohio strong; Dems disappointed in speech

(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the state of the state is strong but challenged the General Assembly to do more for mental health, addiction issues, state parks, children, highway safety, law enforcement and violent crime. DeWine also asked lawmakers to invest more for economic...
POLITICS
Journal-News

DeWine signs bill allowing ‘constitutional carry’ in Ohio

Ohioans will soon be able to carry concealed handguns without a permit, known as “constitutional carry,” after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this week signed Senate Bill 215 into law. SB 215 passed the General Assembly on March 2. After getting the governor’s signature Monday, it will go into...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy