ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

This is the time to be in cash and to be cautious, says Steve Weiss

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Weiss, CIO and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners,...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Steve Weiss buys Delta Airlines, XPOLogistics, Volkswagen

Steve Weiss, CIO and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, joins 'Halftime Report' to discuss why he bought more Delta Airlines as travel demand increases. He also bought more XPOLogistics, GXO, Volkswagen and Jabil.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Blockchain.com Launches Asset Management Service: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Blockchain.com, which raised a new round of funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners last week with participation from Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford, valuing the company at $14 billion, has launched an asset-management brand. The BCAM service will be available to institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. It...
MARKETS
pymnts

Parallel Finance Raises $5M at $500M Valuation

Decentralized lending and staking protocol Parallel Finance raised $5 million in an extended funding round that gives the company a $500 million valuation, according to a press release on Tuesday (April 5). The round was led by Coinbase, StarkWare and Section 32, a venture capital firm founded by the former...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cio#The Halftime Report
CNBC

Jim Cramer says market will find a bottom 'far more quickly than you think' and is poised to rally

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday predicted that Wall Street will price in a bottom soon and the market will be set for a "tremendous rally." "We price in this negativity far more quickly than you'd think. Maybe it takes a month, maybe only a few weeks. But it will happen, and once it does, we'll be poised for one incredible, tremendous rally," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Offer ‘Full Spectrum’ of Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Investment Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

Banking giant Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to offer crypto investment services to its deep-pocketed clients in the coming months. According to a new report by CNBC, the investment bank soon plans to add support for Bitcoin (BTC) and a “full spectrum” of other crypto assets due to high demand from its high-net-worth customers.
MARKETS
pymnts

Lightning Labs Raises $70M to ‘Bitcoinize the Dollar’

Bitcoin developer Lightning Labs said Tuesday (April 5) it has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round, while also launching Taro, a protocol designed to expand the worldwide reach of bitcoin and Lightning by turning it into a multi-asset network that brings stablecoin to bitcoin. “Taro helps bitcoin...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Terra's $10 billion bitcoin buying spree may be 'catalyst' for sidelined investors: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's Tanaya Macheel speaks to Delphi Digital's Yan Liberman about Terra's bitcoin buying goals and what it means for investors in bitcoin, LUNA and UST.
MARKETS
CNBC

U.S. regulatory overreach remains a risk for crypto, says 3iQ's Chris Matta: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos travels to Austin, Texas, and speaks with The Sandbox's Marcus Blasche. Also, CNBC's Tanaya Macheel speaks to Chris Matta, president of 3iQ Digital Assets U.S.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

Wow. It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. And it turns out it was a lot easier than anyone realized. The solution? Cryptocurrencies, of course. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. (Some 38% own crypto, just ahead of the 37% who own stocks.) And 28% of millennials say they are planning to rely on their cryptocurrencies to support them in retirement.
MARKETS
CNBC

Some of the first quarter’s biggest losers could be the biggest steals, Jim Cramer says

Investors should consider purchasing stock of the first quarter's biggest losers if the market shows signs of recovering on its own, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "If we get more signs that inflation is cooling on its own, like the pullback in oil, then some of the hardest hit stocks might end up looking pretty enticing," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Regulation an ‘important step’ for ‘maturity’ of crypto: Adam Dell

The landmark cryptocurrency executive order signed by President Joe Biden last week sent the price of bitcoin surging and drew cheers from major players in crypto, as the call to comprehensively study digital currency marked the first step toward regulation that would make it a legitimate feature of the U.S. financial system.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

Bank of America analyst Brandon Berman likes the bank's stablecoin opportunities and ability to quickly grow the balance sheet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy