This is the time to be in cash and to be cautious, says Steve Weiss

Steve Weiss, CIO and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, joins 'Halftime Report' to discuss why he bought more Delta Airlines as travel demand increases. He also bought more XPOLogistics, GXO, Volkswagen and Jabil.
According to Bloomberg, Blockchain.com, which raised a new round of funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners last week with participation from Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford, valuing the company at $14 billion, has launched an asset-management brand. The BCAM service will be available to institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. It...
Decentralized lending and staking protocol Parallel Finance raised $5 million in an extended funding round that gives the company a $500 million valuation, according to a press release on Tuesday (April 5). The round was led by Coinbase, StarkWare and Section 32, a venture capital firm founded by the former...
1. Hello, Mr. Bordallo! It’s a pleasure to have you here. Before we begin, can you give a brief introduction of yourself to our readers?. Thank you for having me here. I appreciate it. My name is Bartolome R. Bordallo and I am the CEO and a co-founder of...
Ark Investment Management, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Cathie Wood, on Wednesday bought more stake in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN. The stock-picking firm bought 96,591 Coinbase shares, estimated to be worth $18.9 million based on Wednesday’s closing price. Coinbase stock closed 3.8% lower at $196.7 a share...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday predicted that Wall Street will price in a bottom soon and the market will be set for a "tremendous rally." "We price in this negativity far more quickly than you'd think. Maybe it takes a month, maybe only a few weeks. But it will happen, and once it does, we'll be poised for one incredible, tremendous rally," the "Mad Money" host said.
Veteran crypto investor Katie Haun, who left venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in December, raised $1.5 billion for her debut fund focused on Web3, underscoring the fast growing interest...
Banking giant Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to offer crypto investment services to its deep-pocketed clients in the coming months. According to a new report by CNBC, the investment bank soon plans to add support for Bitcoin (BTC) and a “full spectrum” of other crypto assets due to high demand from its high-net-worth customers.
Bitcoin developer Lightning Labs said Tuesday (April 5) it has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round, while also launching Taro, a protocol designed to expand the worldwide reach of bitcoin and Lightning by turning it into a multi-asset network that brings stablecoin to bitcoin. “Taro helps bitcoin...
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's Tanaya Macheel speaks to Delphi Digital's Yan Liberman about Terra's bitcoin buying goals and what it means for investors in bitcoin, LUNA and UST.
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos travels to Austin, Texas, and speaks with The Sandbox's Marcus Blasche. Also, CNBC's Tanaya Macheel speaks to Chris Matta, president of 3iQ Digital Assets U.S.
The real estate boom hasn’t discriminated against apartments. Average rent prices for one-bedroom apartments in the U.S. increased 24.4 percent YoY in March, with many cities seeing even bigger booms (for example, Long Beach rentals jumped 56.7 percent in the last year). Article continues below advertisement. So, investing in...
Wow. It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. And it turns out it was a lot easier than anyone realized. The solution? Cryptocurrencies, of course. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. (Some 38% own crypto, just ahead of the 37% who own stocks.) And 28% of millennials say they are planning to rely on their cryptocurrencies to support them in retirement.
Investors should consider purchasing stock of the first quarter's biggest losers if the market shows signs of recovering on its own, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. "If we get more signs that inflation is cooling on its own, like the pullback in oil, then some of the hardest hit stocks might end up looking pretty enticing," the "Mad Money" host said.
With a historical indicator of recessions flashing red this week, financial experts have shared their top tips on how to protect your savings — and even invest — if an economic downturn is indeed around the corner. On Monday, the yield on the five-year Treasury rose above the...
WD-40 Company announced Wednesday that Garry Ridge will retire as chief executive officer in August and be succeeded by Steve Brass, the company’s president and chief-operating officer. The San Diego company known for its iconic spray oil product said the change is part of a long-planned leadership transition. “I...
The landmark cryptocurrency executive order signed by President Joe Biden last week sent the price of bitcoin surging and drew cheers from major players in crypto, as the call to comprehensively study digital currency marked the first step toward regulation that would make it a legitimate feature of the U.S. financial system.
Bank of America analyst Brandon Berman likes the bank's stablecoin opportunities and ability to quickly grow the balance sheet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0