Mayo, Gundersen to begin offering second COVID boosters next week

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse will begin offering second COVID-19 booster vaccinations next week.

The health systems’ plans follow recently updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow people who received an initial booster dose to get another.

The CDC recommends waiting at least four months following the completion of the first booster vaccination. A second booster vaccination of a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine — Moderna and Pfizer are messenger RNA vaccines — is available for adults 50 and older.

Also eligible are those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

“A second booster is especially important for those who are immunosuppressed, those age 65 and older, and those 50 and older with underlying conditions,” said Benjamin Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo, where second boosters will begin on Monday.

Mayo patients eligible for the second booster have been identified and will be contacted through Patient Online Services to schedule an appointment, Anderson said.

Gundersen will offer second boosters to patients and non-patients 50 and older and for those who are immunocompromised beginning April 14, according to a news release.

Adult Gundersen patients and eligible children’s parents and guardians can schedule appointments through MyChart or by calling the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adult non-patients can call the scheduling line.

The COVID vaccine is available to patients during scheduled appointments at most Gundersen primary care locations. It also is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Gundersen Onalaska Clinic, where walk-ins are welcome.

Vaccine appointments also are available at La Crosse ExpressCare by calling (608) 775-VAXX (8299). La Crosse ExpressCare hours are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays.

