La Crosse, WI

Mayo, Gundersen to begin offering second COVID boosters next week

By Mike Tighe
 22 hours ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse will begin offering second COVID-19 booster vaccinations next week.

The health systems’ plans follow recently updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow people who received an initial booster dose to get another.

The CDC recommends waiting at least four months following the completion of the first booster vaccination. A second booster vaccination of a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine — Moderna and Pfizer are messenger RNA vaccines — is available for adults 50 and older.

Also eligible are those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

“A second booster is especially important for those who are immunosuppressed, those age 65 and older, and those 50 and older with underlying conditions,” said Benjamin Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo, where second boosters will begin on Monday.

Mayo patients eligible for the second booster have been identified and will be contacted through Patient Online Services to schedule an appointment, Anderson said.

Gundersen will offer second boosters to patients and non-patients 50 and older and for those who are immunocompromised beginning April 14, according to a news release.

Adult Gundersen patients and eligible children’s parents and guardians can schedule appointments through MyChart or by calling the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adult non-patients can call the scheduling line.

The COVID vaccine is available to patients during scheduled appointments at most Gundersen primary care locations. It also is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Gundersen Onalaska Clinic, where walk-ins are welcome.

Vaccine appointments also are available at La Crosse ExpressCare by calling (608) 775-VAXX (8299). La Crosse ExpressCare hours are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays.

Moving past the motel: City of La Crosse prepares Houska Park for homeless campground

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The city of La Crosse is prepping Houska Park as a campground again this year after deciding not to buy the Maple Grove Motel. In an effort to provide a permanent solution to La Crosse’s unsheltered population, the city planned to buy the motel. As of Wednesday, the city has chosen not to go through with its purchase. The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, a nonprofit working with the city to help the unsheltered population, says it disagreed with buying the motel from the start.
National Federation of the Blind of Wisconsin meet in Onalaska for annual convention

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Adapting to change and defining the future is the theme of this weekend’s National Federation of the Blind of Wisconsin convention. This is the 47th year of the gathering. Blind people are discussing current issues, sharing knowledge, and planning legislative and outreach campaigns. “We do a lot of advocacy work for people and direct them in...
Gundersen hires ‘analytics evangelist’ as data service VP

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System has hired a self-described “analytics evangelist” as vice president of Enterprise Analytics and Data Service. Mattson Krister Mattson, who grew up in a small Minnesota farming town, said his upbringing taught him how hard work, pride in community and an innovative spark can be turned into action. “I learned the best work is...
City of La Crosse survey seeks to gauge accessibility needs at public facilities

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The city of La Crosse is launching a survey to get public opinions about accessibility needs and priorities throughout the city. The survey, in conjunction with the city’s transition plan for compliance with the American Disabilities Act, also seeks to determine people’s experiences with existing public facilities, said Cullen Haldeman, the city’s ADA coordinator. The survey...
Hoops 4 Hope returns to fundraise for local domestic violence prevention organization

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Eight teams are hitting the court this weekend to help raise money for local domestic violence prevention efforts. Hoops 4 Hope, presented by Coulee Region Moving Services, happens on Saturday. Funds from team registration, sponsors, and tickets go to New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center. The rosters are full, but you can still get in...
Onalaska event to help band program

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Happening Sunday, you can support some young musicians in our area during the ‘Big Band Ball.’ Music starts at four at the Onalaska OmniCenter, with Onalaska middle and high school students performing, along with the West Salem Adult Jazz Band. Money raised will supports the Onalaska Band Program. If you pre-order your tickets, you can save...
