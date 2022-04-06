2022 VISTA Millennial Superstars: Ryan Leithead

…because black millennial women who balance the personal and professional need the spotlight, too. In life, our main assignment should be to use our influence to impact. Today’s millennial woman is multidimensional and chooses to define herself by her acts of service in the community, by whom she raises in addition to the lives that are impacted by her influence. Christian Maxwell is an influencer and digital media marketing strategist. She has represented and worked alongside some of the top brands in the beauty and haircare industry. As a millennial, she is leading the pack and securing the bag in monumental ways. Above all, Christian is a wife and mother and she’s here to talk with the Chicago Defender about balancing the personal and professional.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO