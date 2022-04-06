ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

2022 VISTA Millennial Superstars: Ryan Leithead

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Kimberton native and Phoenixville High School graduate Ryan Leithead is a Senior Sales Manager for Siemens Industry, where he leads a team of sales executives and business development managers focused on the fire, life safety, and security marketplace. “I find it very rewarding to be able to help make...

vista.today

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – YMCA of Greater Brandywine

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine, an association of eight YMCAs serving Chester County, is a nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of every child, promoting healthy living, and fostering social responsibility through life-changing programs for all. Benefits and Systems Director. This position will manage benefits and human resources system administration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chicago Defender

Millennial Minds with Christian Maxwell

…because black millennial women who balance the personal and professional need the spotlight, too. In life, our main assignment should be to use our influence to impact. Today’s millennial woman is multidimensional and chooses to define herself by her acts of service in the community, by whom she raises in addition to the lives that are impacted by her influence. Christian Maxwell is an influencer and digital media marketing strategist. She has represented and worked alongside some of the top brands in the beauty and haircare industry. As a millennial, she is leading the pack and securing the bag in monumental ways. Above all, Christian is a wife and mother and she’s here to talk with the Chicago Defender about balancing the personal and professional.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
Chester County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Phoenixville, PA
Black Enterprise

UPS Ignite Programs Fuel Women-owned and Diverse-owned Companies to be Unstoppable

UPS planted its flag last November as a proud supporter of diverse small business owners and is committed to working tirelessly to empower them through leadership programs. They have since made good on their word. Through the recently launched UPS Ignite program 140 outstanding innovators now have access to mentors, coaching, executive-level education, leadership programs, and a wealth of other resources.
SMALL BUSINESS
VISTA.Today

Copy of Career Corner: 7 Transferable Skills That Companies Want

If you want to further your career outside your present company, you might look at your resume and feel boxed in by how specialized much of your experience is. But you have likely learned a lot of more generalized skills that would also transfer well to a variety of companies and positions.
JOBS
VISTA.Today

Malvern Prep Receives Multimillion-Dollar Donation, the Largest in Its 180-Year History

Victor Maggitti is flanked by Patrick Sillup, Head of School Elect, and Rev. Donald Reilly, Head of School. Malvern Prep has received a $6 million donation, the largest in its 180-year history, from Victor Maggitti, a King of Prussia businessman and former chair of the school’s board of trustees, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenixville High School#Siemens Industry#Genuardi#Montgomery College#Original Bar Grille#Penn State Great Valley
blavity.com

IPG Mediabrands And HBCU 20x20 Partner To Connect Students With Careers In Media

A brand-new initiative between IPG Mediabrands and HBCU 20×20 is gearing up to help students get into media-based careers. The partnership was announced yesterday, and it’s centered on building a “pipeline” between IPG Mediabrands and various HBCUs. It’ll officially kick off on April 20 with an initiative dubbed Media Immersion Day. Notably, the virtual event’s open to both current students and recent grads interested in media and marketing.
COLLEGES
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Four Reasons to Work in Skilled Trades

Most people who are considering a career change or entering the workforce for the first time often first think about jobs that revolve around offices, writes Caleb Yen for Job Journey, a blog of Express Employment Professionals. However, skilled trade jobs have several advantages that should be taken into consideration...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy