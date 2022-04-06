ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves unveil $151 burger fit for a champion with World Series ring on the side

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8vsX_0f1E2O7f00

ATLANTA — Baseball ballpark menus are known for crazy concepts, but the Atlanta Braves’ newest item is sure to turn some heads.

The Braves held a preview of new items at Truist Park on Tuesday and unveiled the food options for the 2022 season. The star of the show: $151 World Champions Burger.

The World Champions Burger is a half-pound Waygu beef burger on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun. The burger is topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli.

It comes with a side of parmesan waffle fries, but that’s not all. The $151 burger also includes a replica World Series ring.

If they want the real thing, fans can upgrade for a real limited-edition World Series ring. The cost? $25,000.

There’s also some good news for fans who didn’t like waiting in long Chick-Fil-A lines. The Braves are opening a second Chick-Fil-A location outside section 326.

While the burger is already getting a lot of attention, it isn’t the only new item at Truist Park. Here’s the full list:

- Knucksie Sandwich: A pulled pork sandwich n corn bread with onions, pickles and BBQ sauce. The sandwich is named after the late Braves pitcher Phil Niekro. Available at Smokey Q near Sections 116 and 242.

- BIG RiBI Sandwich: Country-fried smoked rack of ribs with Alabama White BBQ Sauce, pickles and purple cabbage slaw. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 141.

- Double Play Quesadilla: Smoked chopped brisket quesadilla – wrapped in a smoked chicken quesadilla. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde, lime crema and pico de gallo. Available at Taco Factory near Sections 313 151.

- Funnel Cake Fry Sundae: Fresh fried funnel cake fries topped with cookie dough ice cream, caramel and fudge. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section138.

- Gold Glove Chicken Sandwich: Pickle-brined Springer Mountain chicken breast, country-fried and topped with pickles and Red Dragon Mustard Cheddar. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section 138.

- Blackened Shrimp Tacos: Blackened shrimp with cilantro rice, queso blanco, salsa roja and pico de gallo in soft flour shells. Available at Taco Factory near Section 151.

- hoots wings: hoots wings will be available outside section 311. Sauces include Buffalo Hot, Medium, Buffalo Hot Honey, Chipotle Honey, and Parmesan Garlic

