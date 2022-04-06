Legislative Council Votes on TSSAA Bylaw Changes

Final adjournment of this year’s scheduled 60-day session took place at about 11:35 p.m. last Thursday night, after final passage of key budget and transportation bills. The final supplemental budget, which was released last Wednesday after closed-door negotiations between House and Senate Democrats, brings the two-year operating budget to $64.1 billion — the largest in state history. Majority Democrats also worked out the final details of their 16-year, $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation funding package. A proposed 6-cent per gallon tax on fuel exports was removed from the final plan and replaced with transfers from the state general fund and the Public Works Trust Fund. Also approved on final passage last week was a measure to ban the manufacture, sale and transfer of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, and proposals to clarify and roll back some of the police-reform measures that were signed into law last year.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO