A second booster of COVID-19 vaccine is now available in the Lehigh Valley for all residents over 50 and for others with compromised immune systems. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for those eligible populations. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO