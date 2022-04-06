Foods You Should Actually Be Cooking Incorrectly

What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."

