Ralph Daniels has the perfect way to describe the burdensome task of becoming Highland’s new softball coach, so as the temperatures dip and the wind gusts and the sun sets, he points to a sign on the backstop at this field in Chubbuck. “Tisha Coverdell Field,” Daniels says. Sure enough, attached to the fence behind home plate is a rectangular sign that bears the name of Tisha Coverdell, the Rams’...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO