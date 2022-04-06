Serena Williams tells her harrowing birth story in her own words
Serena Williams is boldly doing what many mothers are shamed out of doing: telling her birth story. And she’s doing so to spread awareness of the difficulty women, especially Black women, have navigating the healthcare system. The tennis star penned a powerful essay excerpted in Elle —adapted from the new anthology...
The actress and mom shared a vulnerable post meant to be of encouragement to others who may be dealing with the disorder as part of Endometriosis Awareness Month. In a recent Instagram post, Tia Mowry shared a transparent message about her struggles with endometriosis before becoming pregnant with her son Cree, 10, and her daughter Cairo, 3.
Kayla Itsines has spoken more about her 12-year struggle with endometriosis, after being diagnosed with the disorder when she was just 18. In a series of recent posts on Instagram, the 30-year-old fitness entrepreneur has spoken candidly about her experience as she promotes Endometriosis Awareness month. She said she was...
SCOUT Willis posted an emotional photo of her and her father, Bruce, after revealing his aphasia diagnosis to the world. One day after Bruce Willis' family shocked the world with news of him retiring, Scout took to Instagram to honor her father. "Papa," she posted with two heart and fire...
"I have been in pain daily for months. Today I went to urgent care and asked for an ultrasound. Found out that I have three fibroids, one cyst, one enlarged ovary and one large mass that is 11cm. At what point will my situation be considered an emergency?" That’s what...
After her doctor told her that her post-menopausal bleeding wasn’t a sign of anything abnormal, Amy Weirick sought a second opinion. That's when she learned she had a type of rare ovarian cancer. “It was very very lucky, not just luck but pluck, that I stayed on it and...
Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
The 31-year-old mother thought her ‘weird feelings’ and confusion were due to her pregnancy and a busy lifestyle. Unfortunately, the doctors reportedly told her that she has an aggressive form of disease. On several occasions, the mother experienced some confusion, loss of muscle control down her right arm/leg and loss of peripheral vision on the right. The mother first thought that she was tired from having a newborn baby and slightly stressed from having a busy lifestyle.
Pregnant women who catch Covid are twice as likely to give birth prematurely, a study has found. US scientists monitored 43,000 expectant mothers over the year to March 2021, including 1,300 who tested positive. As well as the increased risk of having a premature birth, Covid-infected mothers were more at...
Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful.
A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.”
“She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Prince Harry has been living away from the royal family for more than two years now. The brother of Prince William shocked the world when he announced, in January 2020, that he would be stepping back from his royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this year, Prince Harry...
When Daye Covington visited her doctor for a routine physical last year, she expressed concern about weight gain in her belly that she said made her look seven months pregnant. But she knew she wasn’t pregnant, and she had a healthy lifestyle. An MRI revealed that she had multiple uterine fibroids — noncancerous growths in the uterus — the size of cantaloupes.
Researchers and artists from the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and the University of Newcastle have collaborated to create a tool to help women who have experienced stillbirth. Based on research conducted by Distinguished Laureate Professor, Roger Smith AM and his team from the Mothers and Babies Research Center at...
Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
Carina is in her 30s and lives in Wales. She has fibroids which have been under investigation since late 2016 and is currently on the waiting list to have a full myomectomy. Here, she tells R29 UK how the waiting times for gynaecology are affecting her health, her fertility, and her sense of self as part of our exclusive investigation into growing waits.
Tennis superstar Serena Williams has opened up about her harrowing childbirth experience — and how "being heard and appropriately treated was the difference between life or death for me" — in a new essay for Elle. According to Williams, who shares 4-year-old daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian,...
Kim Kardashian has reflected on her fame, revealing that she would have “done anything to be famous” early on in her career.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum spoke candidly about her desire to be famous while speaking to Robin Roberts during an ABC News primetime special on Wednesday, where she revealed that the concept first appealed to her when she was 10 and watching the Real World.“If you were to ask me years ago, when I first started my career, I would have done anything to be famous, I’m so open and honest about the fact that I love...
