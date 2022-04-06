New York City High School Recap: Tuesday, April 5

Not all sticker-shocked San Franciscans have headed for the hills—some are headed for New York’s high rises. California has lost a significant number of residents since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only has in-migration declined, with the number of new Californians down in all of the state’s counties between March 2020 and September 2021, but out-migration has also increased by 12%. The Bay Area in particular is losing residents, with the number of departures up by 21% between March 2020 and September 2021, according to census data and recent research.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO