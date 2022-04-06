ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City High School Recap: Tuesday, April 5

newyorktennismagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are scores from across New York City on Tuesday afternoon. The scores...

newyorktennismagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
The Independent

New York City skyscraper with malfunctioning elevators described by tenants as ‘hell’

A 59-storey skyscraper in the financial district of Manhattan, previously a sought-after residential building that boasted luxury amenities and some rent-stablised units, has become anything but a desired place to call home, as more than a dozen residents complained to the New York Times that the building’s malfunctioning elevators have made it more of a “high-rise hell”.Since late fall, New York City tenants living in the 750 apartment units at 20 Exchange Place have been caught up in an engineering and electrical maelstrom that has led to near daily elevator outages, sometimes lasting for hours, and making it near impossible...
POLITICS
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Clinton, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Stuyvesant, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Fort Hamilton, NY
New York City, NY
Government
94.3 Lite FM

Tracy Morgan Spotted With Daughter in Hudson Valley

Comedian Tracy Morgan spent some family time right here in the Hudson Valley this weekend. The 30 Rock star is known for being a dedicated family man, and this weekend he and his daughter were spotted having some family fun right here in the Hudson Valley. Tracy Morgan came to...
CELEBRITIES
BoardingArea

Upcoming In-Person FTU Events: New York City (March 19-20) & Dallas (April 2-3)

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. In addition to the Frequent Traveler University (FTU) virtual seminars I have written about over the last year, FTU has several upcoming in-person events in the coming weeks spread out across the country. If you have the FTU Online Annual Membership, please remember to use your $49 discount coupon when purchasing a ticket. These events partner with the Travel & Adventure Show, so you have free access to the show along with your FTU ticket. Here are the next 2 in-person FTU events:
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
John Dewey
Person
Dewitt Clinton
Gotham Weekly

“Not 100% Comfortable” – New York City News Service

BROOKLYN–New Yorkers had to flash vaccine cards to gain entry to bars and restaurants for nearly a year. Now, restaurants can choose whether to require proof of vaccination. The city’s loosening of COVID-19 protocols has stirred mixed emotions. Fewer restrictions are a sign that the pandemic may be fading. Yet lifting masking and vaccination requirements remove a measure many had come to appreciate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York City Half Marathon: Street closures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of streets throughout the city will be closed this weekend as runners hit the pavement for the New York City Half Marathon. The United Airlines NYC Half Marathon was canceled in both 2021 and 2022 over COVID concerns. The annual event features around 25,000 participants on a course that runs from Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Many Californians Are Trading One High-Cost City for Another: New York

Not all sticker-shocked San Franciscans have headed for the hills—some are headed for New York’s high rises. California has lost a significant number of residents since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only has in-migration declined, with the number of new Californians down in all of the state’s counties between March 2020 and September 2021, but out-migration has also increased by 12%. The Bay Area in particular is losing residents, with the number of departures up by 21% between March 2020 and September 2021, according to census data and recent research.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Queens Science
mansionglobal.com

In the Heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a Full-Floor Penthouse Offers City and Central Park Views

In Manhattan, This Full-Floor Penthouse Offers Central Park Views. This full-floor penthouse in a new condo tower by Steven Harris Architects, in the heart of the Upper East Side, offers walls of floor-to-ceiling casement-style windows facing out to four exposures, five en-suite bedrooms as well as a spacious library and two south-facing balconies.
REAL ESTATE
Oxygen

Man Accused Of Killing NYC Nurse He Met On Tinder

A Connecticut man accused of strangling a 29-year-old nurse he met on Tinder to death in what has been called a “heinous act of violence” was arraigned in New York City Friday after being extradited from California. Danueal Drayton, 31, is facing charges of murder, sexual misconduct, grand...
QUEENS, NY
Robb Report

The World’s Skinniest Skyscraper Towers Over New York’s Central Park—and It’s Now Open

Click here to read the full article. Back in September 2020, we got a first look at two extravagant units inside 111 West 57. Though both units were finished at the time, and were selling for a whopping $105 million collectively, contractors were still putting final touches on the world’s skinniest skyscraper. Now, six months later, construction has finally finished on the striking, SHoP Architects-designed building, which is also known as Steinway Tower. Located on Billionaires Row, the tower was announced in 2013 and by the following year, ground had broken on the project that its New York City-based architects envisioned...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Food & Wine

A Slice of Pizza Now Costs More than a Subway Ride

In the summer of 1980, a New York patent attorney named Eric Bram said that he knew that subway fares were about to increase — and it was all because the cost of a slice of pizza had gone up too. "Since the early 60's, the price of a slice of pizza has matched, with uncanny precision, the cost of a New York subway ride," he told the New York Times. "Right now, it is impossible for any discerning New Yorker to find a decent slice of pizza for less than 60 cents. The 50-cent fare was doomed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy