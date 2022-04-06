ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nehemiah Persoff, ‘The Twilight Zone’ and ‘Yentl’ star, dead at 102

By Ben Cost
 22 hours ago

Nehemiah Persoff, a prolific character actor known for his roles in “The Twilight Zone,” “Yentl” and countless others, died Tuesday at 102. A family friend confirmed the screen icon’s passing in a statement to Deadline .

Persoff had passed away at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California, several years after he retired from acting due to a stroke and other health issues.

Born in Jerusalem, the thespian and his family moved to the US in 1929, eventually ending up in New York City. His road to stardom began in 1947 when Persoff was discovered by Charles Laughton and cast in his production of “Galileo.” A year later, Persoff made his film debut in “The Naked City” (1948), following it up with an uncredited role as a silent cabbie in the seminal film “On The Waterfront” (1954).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AG90U_0f1E110q00 Barbra Streisand listens to Nehemiah Persoff in a scene in the movie “Yentl” from 1983.Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHd36_0f1E110q00
Persoff in “Yentl” circa 1983.Getty Images

The fledgling actor went on to appear in a smorgasbord of iconic TV series of the decade, including “Goodyear Playhouse,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” “Playhouse 90” and “The Twilight Zone.” In the latter, he played Carl Lanser in the 1959 episode “Judgment Night,” in which a “man finds himself on a ship in the Atlantic, not knowing who he is, nor how he got there.”

Persoff’s career blossomed in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and even into the ’90s. Some of his more legendary TV roles during that time included on “The Untouchables,” “The Wild Wild West ,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Gunsmoke,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” Baretta,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “Hawaii Five-0” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMw22_0f1E110q00 Persoff in the ABC TV movie “The Sex Symbol” (1974).Disney General Entertainment Con https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLo0C_0f1E110q00
Persoff as foreign minister Andrei Gromyko in the ABC TV movie “The Missiles of October” (1974).Disney General Entertainment Con https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6Yoh_0f1E110q00 Persoff in “The Big Valley” (1966).Disney General Entertainment Con

Not just a star on the small screen, the prolific dramatist appeared in a slew of hit films as well, including Humphrey Bogart’s final movie role “The Harder They Fall” (1956), “Some Like It Hot,” “The Greatest Story Ever Told” and “Yentl,” in which he portrayed Mendel, the father of Barbra Streisand’s titular character. He also voiced Papa Mousekewitz in the 1986 animated immigration epic “An American Tail.”

Persoff is survived by children Daniel, Jeff, Perry and Dahlia, several grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lu3pL_0f1E110q00 Nehemiah Persoff as Lt. Cal Nourse in the “CLIMAX!” episode of “On The Take” (1958).CBS via Getty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gPAv_0f1E110q00
Persoff in “Mod Squad” (1972).Disney General Entertainment Con

