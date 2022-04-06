ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, FL

Dramatic video shows knife-wielding woman tased at Florida Walmart

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Shocking video shows the moment a Florida deputy tased an allegedly meth-addled woman who threatened customers and staff with a knife inside a Walmart.

Marion County Deputy Christopher Witte is heard in the bodycam video ordering the woman multiple times to drop the knife during the recent dramatic confrontation inside the Summerfield store, WWSB reported.

The woman, identified as Brandy McGowan, was threatening people with a knife and a brick, store managers reportedly told authorities.

Witte and his partner, Detective Pamela Thomas, located the suspect in the clothing department, where she brandished a pocket knife and spoke incoherently, the news outlet reported.

With his handgun drawn, Witte repeatedly instructed McGowan to drop the knife, but she ignored him for several moments before he finally switched to his Taser and deployed it.

The shock caused her to fall backward as the two officers rushed to cuff her behind her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rh4xZ_0f1E108700
Brandy McGowan was allegedly threatening customers at a Florida Walmart with a knife and brick before being tased by police.

It was later determined that the woman entered the store holding the brick and began threatening customers, WWSB reported.

She later located a pocket knife on display, opened the package with a pair of scissors from the store and continued to threaten employees and customers.

After McGowan was arrested, it was discovered she had ingested about four grams of methamphetamine earlier in the day, according to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rj1bJ_0f1E108700
Marion County Deputy Christopher Witte drew his gun and ordered Brandy McGowan to drop her weapon, and when she did not comply, he deployed his Taser.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlJ1f_0f1E108700
The shock of the Taser caused Brandy McGowan to fall to the floor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POlLu_0f1E108700
It was later determined that Brandy McGowan consumed meth before entering the store.

McGowan was transported to a hospital for evaluation and was then charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

She was held at the Marion County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Comments / 23

GJGJ
23h ago

Wow! That's a whole lot of hot mess right there!

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerfield, FL
Summerfield, FL
Crime & Safety
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
Kansas City Star

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ledger-Enquirer

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tased#Methamphetamine#Taser#Clothing#Wwsb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy