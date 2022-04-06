ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intense audio captures Air France pilots averting potential disaster near Paris

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 22 hours ago

Dramatic audio captured the tense moments the pilots of an Air France flight from New York to Paris struggled to main control of the plane while approaching the airport.

The Boeing 777 was cleared to land on Runway 26L at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday when the air traffic controller heard the crew struggling while an alarm blared in the background.

“I call you back,” a pilot is heard telling the controller after he inquired about what was going on, according to audio published by airlive.net.

“Stop the approach immediately at 1,500 feet,” the controller instructs the crew in French.

A few moments later, a pilot informs the controller that they aborted the landing at 1,200 feet.

“We went around, holding at 4,000 feet,” he says.

The other pilot then says they “had an issue with the commands,” adding that the plane “didn’t respond.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0ph6_0f1E0vsi00
A pilot for the flight informed the air traffic controller that they aborted the landing at 1,200 feet.

“We’re ready to resume the approach with radar guidance,” the pilot says after the cockpit scare.

“Please give us time to manage the situation, then guide us with tailwind,” he adds.

The controller approved the crew’s request to change the approach to Runway 27R and said he “saw the plane deviate to the left on radar” during the frantic moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18b4sP_0f1E0vsi00
The Boeing 777 had been cleared to land on Runway 26L at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Monday.

Air France said in a statement that the pilots “aborted their landing sequence and performed a go-around due to a technical incident during the approach,” airlive.net reported.

“The crew mastered the situation and landed the aircraft normally after a second approach,” it said.

“Air France understands and regrets the discomfort felt by customers,” the airline said.

“The go-around is defined by the authorities, aircraft manufacturers and Air France as a normal procedure,” it said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQqzj_0f1E0vsi00
Pilots on the flight conducted a “go-around” to safely land the plane.

“The crews are trained and regularly instructed in these procedures, which are used by all airlines to guarantee the safety of flights and passengers, which is an absolute necessity for Air France,” the company added.

