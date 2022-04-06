ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Wednesday bets: Four shot props and one parlay

By Griffin Carroll
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin always lets it fly. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It was another great night here yesterday if you followed our shot props, with our circled spots finishing 4-1 on the day.

Let's keep this momentum rolling on Wednesday in the NHL. While there are only five games, there are good spots to bet on shots on goal (SOG) props, and that's what we'll be doing once again.

Below are four SOG props and one parlay that combines a SOG bet with a point prop. Let's get to the action.

Josh Morrissey over 2.5 SOG (+100 DK)

We start with the Winnipeg Jets, which get the pleasure of facing off against Detroit, a team that was just pummeled for 50 shots last night.

That most definitely isn't a one-game anomaly. Detroit is allowing 37.4 shots per game on the road in its past 10.

It's Morrissey who stands to benefit tonight, and at even-money, this feels like a great place to begin the evening.

Morrissey has covered his SOG in 11 of his last 15 and six of his past seven at home.

Detroit is allowing the third-most shots per game to defensemen since the All-Star break. Morrissey will have his opportunities.

Parlay: Dylan Larkin over 2.5 SOG & Steven Stamkos point (+146 FD)

We stick in this game for shots but look to Detroit, as Winnipeg is allowing 34.1 shots per game at home in its last 10.

Dylan Larkin has been the steadiest producer for the Red Wings, particularly on the road.

Larkin has covered his SOG on away ice in four of five (and seven of 10), averaging 7.8 shot attempts per game in his last five.

Larkin had eight shots when he last saw Winnipeg.

At juiced odds, we'll pair Larkin with Steven Stamkos to get a point, a feat he has accomplished in seven straight games.

Stamkos has 12 points in that seven-game span, with this top line of Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov-Brayden Point working wonders for Tampa.

Washington has allowed 4.4 goals per game in its last five as host, so I think the Lightning can find the back of the net tonight.

Alex Ovechkin over 3.5 SOG (-145 DK)

This was the first play I locked in today, and despite the juiced odds, I want it standalone. There is so much that supports this pick, and I didn't want its success hinged to another outcome.

I explained why I like it in the below tweet.

J.T. Miller over 2.5 SOG (-125 DK)

J.T. Miller is rolling, with 4+ SOG in five straight games. His attempts are real solid as well, at 7.8 in this span.

Three of his best performances have been on the road, compiling 15 SOG in his past three away tilts.

Miller will see Vegas tonight, a team that is allowing 31.5 shots per game in its last 10 at home, buoyed by a monster 37 shots allowed in the last five.

Miller has had the Golden Knights' number in two games this season, finishing with five SOG in both contests.

Vegas has been more generous to shots from centers, and yes, that's where Miller is. Plenty to like here.

Tyler Toffoli over 2.5 SOG (-125 DK)

I definitely want a piece of Calgary tonight in a few ways. For shots, the Ducks are allowing 32.7 shots per game in their last 10 home games and 34.4 in their past five.

We start there, and it's Tyler Toffoli who stands out for recent SOG success.

Toffoli has hit in four straight games, which is awesome to see, but it's his proclivity for road success that puts him on our radar tonight.

Since joining the Flames on Feb. 15, Toffoli has played in six away games for Calgary. He has hit his SOG each time.

If you include his Montreal time, there's been something strange about Toffoli and road games. He has gone over 2.5 SOG in 11 straight on the road.

This is a trend we will follow against a favorable opponent.

Best of luck tonight! We've been having a nice run of prop success here, and I'm ready to keep it rolling if you are.

