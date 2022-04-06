ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The xx’s Oliver Sim Shares Video for New Song “Fruit”: Watch

By Evan Minsker
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Oliver Sim, the bassist and vocalist of the xx, has released another new solo song. “Fruit” is the follow-up to “Romance With a Memory,” which arrived last month. It was similarly produced...

