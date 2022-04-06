ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Always know exactly where your dog is with the Tractive GPS dog tracker

By Andrew Koopman
 1 day ago
The Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker ($34.99) from Amazon.  (Amazon)

Who doesn’t love dogs? They’re loving, they’re funny, and they’re loyal. But they’re also curious, adventurous, and full of energy. That can be a bad combination at times when they decide to explore outside of your house and yard to see what else is out there. Losing track of your dog can be scary, but you won’t have worry about that any more with this deal on a GPS dog tracker from Amazon.

This tracker works with any dog collar and simply attaches straight to it. Once you activate the tracker, you’ll be able to use the free Tractive GPS app to see real-time information about your dog’s location. You’ll also get location history so you can see where you dog likes to go. As an added bonus, this device also acts as a fitness tracker so you can monitor your dog’s health right in the app.

With its waterproof construction, the tracker will stay dry and remain operable no matter what kind of mischief your dog gets into. You can also create a virtual fence using the device and be notified immediately if your dog leaves the safe area. With its unlimited range around the world, you’ll always know exactly where your best friend is.

To use the tracking service, you’ll need to choose a subscription option from the choices below:

  • Basic month-to-month ($12/month)
  • Basic 1 year ($7/month)
  • Basic 2 years ($5/month)
  • Premium 1 year ($8/month)
  • Premium 2 years ($6/month)
  • Premium 5 years ($5/month)

With this device and an active subscription, you’ll never worry about losing track of your dog again. Pick up your own Tractive GPS Dog Tracker today while you can still get 30% off.

#Dog Collar#Gps#Fitness Tracker#Amazon Com#Tractive Gps
