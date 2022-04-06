ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Pushing To Make School Bus Fleet Fully Electric By 2030

BOSTON (CBS) – School buses in Boston will be going green in the near future, Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Wednesday.

The district is rolling out as many as 20 electric school buses starting next school year.

It’s part of a pilot program to replace all diesel buses by 2030.

Wu said right now, half of the buses are diesel.

“This will be a big step forward in making sure we’re delivering clean air, public health opportunity, the right start and end to your day coming to and from Boston Public Schools,” Wu said.

According to Wu, transportation is the highest source of carbon emissions in the city and it’s the number one source statewide.

