Thomas Rhett’s 6-Year-Old, Willa Gray, Is Starting to Ask ‘Intense Questions’ About Her Adoption
By Carena Liptak
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
1 day ago
As a busy parent of four, Thomas Rhett says the biggest challenge that he and his wife, Lauren Akins, are facing right now is making quality one-on-one time for each of their kids. For their oldest, 6-year-old Willa Gray, there's an additional factor to consider: The couple adopted her...
Country music legend Rhett Akins recently appeared on his son’s new show, “Where We Started Radio with Thomas Rhett,” on Apple Music Country as a guest. Throughout the first episode, the proud father pointed out what it was like to watch Thomas Rhett rise to fame and articulated how he felt when he heard his son on the radio for the very first time.
Country music hitmaker Thomas Rhett is patting himself on the back, as his parenting skills were recently put to the test during a fun-filled day with his four young girls. The “Angels” singer caught up with Big Machine Label Group on March 20 to dish on his rewarding date day with his daughters – Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), Lennon Love (2), and Lillie Carolina (4 months).
Thomas Rhett may have songwriting genes running through his veins, but he's created a musical style all his own, making a mark on the genre that seamlessly blends elements of R&B and pop with distinctly country roots. The king of catchy hooks, Rhett's songs have made it to the top...
Thomas Rhett has a growing brood and manages to care for four young ones. The “Crash and Burn” singer and his wife Lauren Akins have four daughters: Willa, Ada, Lillie, and Lennon. They’re all 6 years old or younger. So going out to do typical things can be quite challenging. Rhett spoke about just taking them to Chick-fil-A the other day. Having one child can be a lot but having a newborn and three little ones that can walk provide quite the challenge.
Rhett Akins joined his son and country star Thomas Rhett on the first episode of Where We Started Radio With Thomas Rhett on Apple Music Country. During the episode, the father-and-son country singers chatted about Thomas Rhett’s early career, and Akins shared the particularly strong reaction he had when he first heard his son’s single, “It Goes Like This,” on the radio.
Many fans were surprised to find out that Thomas Rhett has two new albums coming out this year, but no one was more surprised than his own wife, Lauren. The country artist shared a TikTok video of his bride talking about his upcoming Where We Started album (April 1). Behind the camera, Rhett is in complete disbelief that his wife is unaware of his work. After all, isn't she supposed to be his biggest fan?
In the design office at Forrester, Steffy listens to Thomas’ side of the conversation as he’s on the phone with Sheila. He tells her they should meet in person… it’s either that or the alternative. Sheila doesn’t want him coming to her hotel, so they agree to meet behind Il Giardino. Thomas disconnects and Steffy walks in. “Thomas, what is going on?” she asks. She notes he’s been behaving strangely lately and now he’s had an intense phone conversation. Steffy’s starting to get worried and asks him to come clean about what’s happening. Thomas tries to put her off and says he’s doing the best he can to ensure their entire family is safe and happy. Steffy knows he’s as loyal to their family as anybody. Thomas has to go meet someone and says he’ll catch up with her later. He exits and after a beat Steffy follows.
Thomas Rhett is releasing his new album, Where We Started, on April 1st, and the country star is celebrating big during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party just a few days later on April 4th. Where We Started is Rhett's sixth full-length album following 2021's Country Again: Side A. The...
