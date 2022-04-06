Thomas Rhett’s 6-Year-Old, Willa Gray, Is Starting to Ask ‘Intense Questions’ About Her Adoption

In the design office at Forrester, Steffy listens to Thomas’ side of the conversation as he’s on the phone with Sheila. He tells her they should meet in person… it’s either that or the alternative. Sheila doesn’t want him coming to her hotel, so they agree to meet behind Il Giardino. Thomas disconnects and Steffy walks in. “Thomas, what is going on?” she asks. She notes he’s been behaving strangely lately and now he’s had an intense phone conversation. Steffy’s starting to get worried and asks him to come clean about what’s happening. Thomas tries to put her off and says he’s doing the best he can to ensure their entire family is safe and happy. Steffy knows he’s as loyal to their family as anybody. Thomas has to go meet someone and says he’ll catch up with her later. He exits and after a beat Steffy follows.

