ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Shaq’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to Austin

By Ricky Garcia, Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brFFR_0f1Dv7mK00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Shaquille O’Neal is deep in business ventures after his Hall of Fame career in the NBA, and one of them is coming to Austin.

Better known as Shaq, his fast-casual chicken restaurant — appropriately named “Big Chicken” — will reportedly have a spot at the new Moody Center when it opens later in April. The location was first reported by Nation’s Restaurant News.

Bobby Bones to host 2022 iHeartCountry Festival at Austin’s Moody Center

According to the Austin Business Journal , a Texas franchise agreement was awarded to three people who plan to develop 50 Big Chicken restaurants across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Big Chicken opened its first store in Las Vegas in 2018 and later a location in Glendale, California. O’Neal is no stranger to sports arenas, which is maybe why he chose to open shop inside two of them. Last year, he opened a store inside Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, home of the Seattle Kraken, a 2021-22 NHL expansion team. Then another inside UBS Arena, home of NHL’s New York Islanders.

Besides sports arenas, O’Neal found a way to personalize his business. According to CNBC , one of the sandwiches on the Big Chicken menu is called Uncle Jerome, named after O’Neal’s uncle. Another is called Charles Barkley, a nod to the former NBA star and O’Neal’s broadcasting partner on “Inside the NBA.” Barkley’s namesake sandwich comes with mac and cheese on top of the chicken, along with crispy onions and “Shaq sauce.”

Weeks before opening, Moody Center partners with Indeed to fill 600+ jobs

Big Chicken also features the MDE, which stands for most dominant ever, and is meant to describe O’Neal’s career at center, primarily for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was first-team All-NBA eight times and the NBA Finals MVP three times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Related
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Bobby Bones
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Chicken#Nhl#Nba#Sports Arenas#Food Drink#Hall Of Fame#Nation#Restaurant News#Moody Center#Climate Pledge Arena#Ubs Arena#Cnbc#Mac
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXAN

KXAN

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy