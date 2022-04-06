ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden-arcade, CA

Crews Contain 2-Alarm Fire At Commercial Building In Arden Arcade

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQvZK_0f1Dv0bF00

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a two-alarm commercial fire in the Arden Arcade area Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 2500 block of Fulton Avenue inside a building.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of the building. The flames have since been contained, firefighters say, and several units were saved.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

FOX40

100K pills containing fentanyl, 80 pounds of meth found during I-80 stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl. On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.” During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Found Shot Inside Car In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a 17-year-old and 20-year-old were found shot inside a vehicle in Stockton, police said Thursday night. Both male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 17 year-old and a 19 year-old are in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot at while driving through #stockton. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/TRkwesPvHz pic.twitter.com/rp93VLQhb7 — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 1, 2022 According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Montabaun Avenue and Gillimer Drive at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Police later confirmed the pair was shot near a park a few blocks away and eventually made it to Gillimer and Montabaun where they crashed into a wall. There was no information available on a suspect.
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
