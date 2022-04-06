Crews Contain 2-Alarm Fire At Commercial Building In Arden Arcade

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was killed while three RVs and two cars were destroyed Tuesday when a fire erupted in a West Oakland homeless encampment near Interstate Highway 880.
Oakland fire officials tweeted that crews responded to reports of a fire at the Caltrans property near 26th & Wood St. at 1:25 p.m.
Arriving crews found the vehicles engulfed in flames and quickly attacked the fire.
A man died in his RV as a fire ripped through his vehicle that was parked at the Wood St. encampment in #Oakland this afternoon. According to OFD, the fire spread from one RV to the one where the deceased person was discovered. In total, five vehicles were destroyed. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/fQ3QTjqs6I
— BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) April 5, 2022
RV Fire on Wood Street & West Grand. Engines 3, 5, 15, Truck 3, Battalion 2 #oakland pic.twitter.com/WD34YXU2we
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 5, 2022
The fire was knocked down by 2 p.m., but firefighters discovered a body when they searched a burned-out RV. Five other residents were displaced.
The victim’s name was not released pending identification and notification of next of kin.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Comments / 0