Crews Contain 2-Alarm Fire At Commercial Building In Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a two-alarm commercial fire in the Arden Arcade area Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 2500 block of Fulton Avenue inside a building.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of the building. The flames have since been contained, firefighters say, and several units were saved.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.