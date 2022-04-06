ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCSO, Chuck Wagon Gang to host fundraiser for fire victims

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 22 hours ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang for a fundraiser to help victims impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Money raised from the event will benefit the Eastland Community and ensure that the Mounted Patrol will have the resources and means to respond during the next disaster.

The come and go event will take place this Friday, April 8 from 10;00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Fannin Terrace Baptist Church at 2800 Mogford Street. Each plate will sell for $10 and will come with your choice of a burger or cheeseburger, beans, chips, and a drink. The meat and fixings for the event were donated by Midland Meat Company.

You can pre-order your meal here .

