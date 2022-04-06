ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalent acquires U.K. Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre to expand biologics

Cover picture for the articleBiopharma leader Catalent acquired the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre, also known as VMIC Ltd., which is currently under construction near Oxford, U.K., according to a Wednesday announcement. According to a news release, Catalent plans to invest up to $160 million to complete the building and equip it with...

