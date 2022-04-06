Catalent acquires U.K. Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre to expand biologics

Click here to read the full article. The three awards highlight Massachussetts’ strength in innovative textiles, an advanced manufacturing sector targeted by the M2I2 program. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalApparel and Textiles Led February's US Manufacturing GainsNorth Carolina Draws Big-Time Textile InvestmentsHow Government Agencies Promote and Protect Made in USABest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO