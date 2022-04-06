ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Man Shot to Death in Hawthorne

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWTHORNE – Homicide detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Hawthorne. Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to calls regarding a shooting in the 3900 block of...

Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Woman’s body found in sandy beach area in Long Beach

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in a sandy beach area in Long Beach Sunday morning. Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 1900 block of East Ocean Boulevard, where they found a woman dead in the sand near a building north of the beach bike path, Long Beach Police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hawthorne, CA
Gephardt Daily

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

March 31 (UPI) — The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said. Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.
NEVADA STATE
Person
Glenn Anderson
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beaumont Enterprise

Police identify Beaumont man found shot to death on Wall Street

Police have identified a Beaumont man who was killed Saturday night as a homicide investigation continues into his death. Juan Salazar, 42, was found with multiple gun shot wounds in the 800 Block of Wall Street, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police received a call shortly before midnight for shots fired and were searching the area when they discovered Salazar. Beaumont EMS responded and pronounced Salazar dead on the scene. "The investigation is still on-going and detectives are seeking any information (related to) this crime," Beaumont police said in a news release. Related: ...
BEAUMONT, TX
CBS LA

Wilmington Man Arrested In Murder Of Woman In Long Beach Following Wild Chase That Ended In Mar Vista Starbucks

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a man who led a wild chase from Long Beach into Los Angeles has been identified as the shooter who killed a woman hours earlier. (credit: CBS) Corderell McKnight, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested Sunday night after a pursuit out of Long Beach ended with him running into a Starbucks coffee shop in Mar Vista, according to Long Beach police. McKnight was being pursued by police after he was identified as the suspect who shot a woman in her 30s to death in Long Beach earlier that day. The woman, who has not been identified, was initially...
LONG BEACH, CA
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Crime Stoppers#Information Bureau
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27

A teenager was shot to death in San Bernardino on March 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 7:52 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding the incident at 3055 N. Golden Avenue. The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Colton, was found on the ground suffering from several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

3 freeway shootings in 24 hours leave LA drivers rattled

In the past 24 hours, there have been three shootings on Los Angeles freeways, and at least this point, authorities said they do not believe the shootings are connected in any way. "All three of them seem to be independent. They do not seem to be related whatsoever," Officer Marco Lizarraga, with the California Highway Patrol, said Tuesday nightThe most recent and third  shooting went down right after 5:30 p.m. on the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway in Paramount. Sky9 was over the scene as paramedics appeared to load one adult and a child in an ambulance, the windows of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Adult and child reportedly victims of 710 Freeway shooting

A 4-year-old boy and a man were injured in a shooting Thursday on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Lynwood. The incident was reported at around 6 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach Freeway, just south of Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway.Police said that two different cars were shot at by someone in SUV, possibly a green or gray Ford.Witnesses reported seeing someone from the SUV use a handgun to shoot at one, possibly two cars on the 710. A man and a 4-year-old were taken away by ambulance, though their condition is unknown. It is also unclear if they were in the same vehicle. No suspect description or further details have been provided at this time.All lanes of the northbound Lon Beach Freeway near Alondra Boulevard are now open. 
LONG BEACH, CA
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA

Comments / 0

