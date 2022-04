WOOD RIVER - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser, R-Wood River, on Friday announced his campaign for reelection with plans to build on his track record of success in the office. The Republican primary is June 28. "In the last five years, I led reform efforts that paid off in record gains for taxpayers," said Slusser. "We prioritize customer service and transparency while never compromising the integrity of the office with political gamesmanship. Each year, our office has come in under budget and returned money to the general fund."

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO