Georgia State

Residents clear trees, assess damage from deadly southern storms

By Scripps National
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — Weather forecasters planned to survey damage from several possible tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, but said that effort could be interrupted by the potential for...

www.fox13now.com

KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Two killed in severe storms as 41 tornadoes reported across South

Two people are dead after powerful storms swept across the US South, with 41 tornadoes reported in five states and forecasters warning that more dangerous weather is on the way.A woman was killed in Pembroke, Georgia after a suspected tornado left several buildings partly destroyed. A person identified as WM Soloman, 71, was killed in Whitehouse, Texas after a tree fell on his home in high winds, the local mayor said.More than eight million people were placed under tornado watch late on Tuesday amid non-stop alerts from the National Weather Service for areas from southern Mississippi to the coasts...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

1 killed in Texas as damaging storms tear across South

Violent storms killed one person in Texas early Tuesday as hail pelted communities and high winds knocked trees into power poles elsewhere in the South. Authorities issued a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.In eastern Texas, Whitehouse Fire Chief Madison Johnson confirmed a person was killed as storms moved through early Tuesday. Officials did not immediately release further details about the death, though they said at least four homes in the area had trees fall on top of them.More than 46,000 homes and businesses were without...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Georgia and Texas storms with 100mph winds leave two dead as shock video shows moment tornado lands in South Carolina

TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents. The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death. According to the National Weather...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

More Than 60,000 Texans Without Power as Tornadoes, Storm System Batter Southern US

Severe weather on its way through the southern United States spawned tornadoes and left thousands of Texans without power. The powerful storm wreaked havoc in Texas and in Oklahoma, leaving a path of destruction. Along with tornadoes, the storm also brought heavy rains, high winds, hail and lightning strikes to the area. Texas and Oklahoma officials are still in the process of sorting out just how much damage there is. Damage includes the destruction of several residential and commercial dwellings and the storm’s financial impact.
TEXAS STATE

