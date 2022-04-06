Residents clear trees, assess damage from deadly southern storms

Violent storms killed one person in Texas early Tuesday as hail pelted communities and high winds knocked trees into power poles elsewhere in the South. Authorities issued a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.In eastern Texas, Whitehouse Fire Chief Madison Johnson confirmed a person was killed as storms moved through early Tuesday. Officials did not immediately release further details about the death, though they said at least four homes in the area had trees fall on top of them.More than 46,000 homes and businesses were without...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO