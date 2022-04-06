ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Allergy Alert: Undeclared egg and milk in cracker boxes

By Dominic Genetti, Digital Reporter, Dominic Genetti
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumers should check their pantries for any Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese Flavored Crackers, there may be contents that could spark an allergic reaction. B&G Foods has announced through the FDA that they are recalling 1,855 cases of Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese...

