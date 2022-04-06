ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Microplastics from food packaging and used bottles found deep in the lungs of living people for the first time

By Andrea Michelson
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13h7yM_0f1DsodF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFRpU_0f1DsodF00
Microplastics are in the water we drink and the food we eat.

SolStock/Getty Images

  • Tiny plastic particles are in our food, water, and blood, and experts don't know how they affect our health.
  • Scientists found microplastics in samples taken from living, human lungs.
  • Recent research also found similar particles in human blood and stool.

Scientists have found tiny pieces of plastic in the lungs of living humans, adding to concerns about the impact of microplastics on health.

Bits of plastic dust have been floating around our environment for as long as humans have been using plastic, but scientists have only recently started investigating how these particles may affect our health. Microplastics are by definition smaller than a pencil eraser, so humans and animals may inhale or ingest them without knowing.

Past studies have identified microplastics in human stool and autopsy samples , but this is the first time scientists have discovered plastic particles lodged in the lungs of living patients.

A team of researchers at Hull York Medical School in the UK analyzed lung tissue taken from 13 patients undergoing surgeries — a relatively small sample, the authors noted. But of that select group, samples from 11 patients contained microplastics, according to findings described in the journal Science of The Total Environment .

The researchers found microplastics in all levels of the lungs — upper, middle, and lower lung regions — but the level of pollution in the lower lungs was particularly surprising, one author noted.

"We did not expect to find the highest number of particles in the lower regions of the lungs, or particles of the sizes we found," Laura Sadofsky, a senior author of the study, told the Guardian . "It is surprising as the airways are smaller in the lower parts of the lungs and we would have expected particles of these sizes to be filtered out or trapped before getting this deep."

The types of plastic they found are most commonly used in soft drink bottles, food packaging, and bits of machinery. While scientists do not yet know how plastics would affect the health of the lungs or otherwise, this discovery underscores the widespread and persistent nature of microplastic pollution.

Microplastics have also been found in human blood and poop

Microplastics are in the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe, experts previously told Insider . By one estimate , the average person ingests about a credit card's worth of plastic each week.

Some of that plastic leaves our bodies the old-fashioned way: via the digestive tract. Studies that found microplastics in human feces proved that the pollutants pass through our bodies, but it wasn't enough evidence for scientists to raise alarms about health risks.

However, the more recent discovery of microplastics in human blood confirmed that some plastic particles absorb into the bloodstream. Experts don't know for sure how this plastic exposure affects human health, but they said it was "unsettling news" nonetheless.

Scientists will continue to test human blood, as well as gut and lung tissue, to better understand the impact of microplastic pollution.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Chief Powhatan
22h ago

you do realize that your government gave companies the right to put a certain amount of plastic into the food that they sell you do realize that right? Look it up

Reply
9
micheal vanscyoc
22h ago

This is Not the first time this has been found. It's just all coming out with all the other things that have been suppressed and hidden.

Reply
10
Related
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Pollution#Food Packaging#Plastic Bottles#Microplastics#Solstock Getty Images#Hull York Medical School
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Insider

Insider

351K+
Followers
25K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy