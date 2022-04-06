ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hundreds of dogs found starved to death after being left in cages in Ukrainian animal shelter

By Maria Jimenez Moya, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiVIZ_0f1Dsmrn00

Hundreds of dogs in a Ukrainian animal shelter were found dead from apparent starvation by the animal charity organization UAnimals.

The organization discovered the abandoned animals in Borodyanka, a town outside Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. U Animals volunteers claim the dogs died after Russian troops left them trapped in cages for nearly a month.

"Domesticated animals are so completely dependent on humans for food, care and protection that they are extremely vulnerable in times of human conflict," Elisabeth Key, media manager for International Animal Rescue, said in a statement to USA TODAY. "If they lose their protectors, they are left defenseless, exposed to the violence and aggression of war and at high risk of losing their lives."

Here's what we know: Will Russia be convicted of committing war crimes in Ukraine?

Bomb-sniffing dog: helps detect explosive devices in Ukraine

UAnimals first indicated in a Facebook post that there may have been m300 dogs found dead, though that number was adjusted later once volunteers were able to provide a more accurate count. The post also included pictures of dogs' corpses .

"The animals were not killed by bombings and bombings. They died a terrible death without food and water, locked in their cells," the Facebook post reads.

Volunteer Asta Kvitnitskaya shared in a later Facebook post that the death count actually was 222. Kvitnitskaya's Facebook page was provided to USA TODAY by UAnimals.

"Previously, we submitted data received in operational mode, which somewhat changed and did not match. It's only because we received them quickly and from a lot of people and didn't have time for a thorough calculation," reads Kvitnitskaya's post.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

The dogs found still alive in the Ukraine shelter are being cared for in other countries, according to Key.

"Facilities are being built by volunteers to house and care for them until they can be found new homes," Key said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hundreds of dogs found starved to death after being left in cages in Ukrainian animal shelter

Comments / 287

Jenni Morrison
21h ago

My heart aches for those poor babies! What a horrible way to die. Sending lots of prayers and positive vibes that the remaining dogs find good loving homes. Rest in Peace sweet babies ❤❤

Reply(2)
102
Love GRACE
22h ago

Uggghhh seriously?! They shoulda let them out before the war began. This upset me so much🤨They have hearts and hopes in expectation and again humans failed them😔

Reply
72
Loretta Franklin
20h ago

Several days after the invasion started, a woman trying to deliver food for the dogs was killed. Please look it up. probably fighting too intense in area.

Reply(7)
29
Related
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Domesticated Animals#War Crimes#Animal Shelter#The Animals#Ukrainian#U Animals#Russian
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 15 Dead Dachshunds Frozen in Bags at ‘Horrible’ Utah Home

Utah County authorities were called to check on the home of a 74-year-old woman on March 3, after neighbors said she was away at the hospital and unable to care for dogs in the home. What they found was “horrible, horrible conditions”—including 14 dogs that were malnourished and another 16 that were dead. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, 15 of the dead dogs—who were mostly young puppies—were stored away in Ziploc bags in a freezer, seemingly labeled with their names. The case has been passed to the Utah County district attorney, with a recommended 16 class A misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for the deceased dogs and 14 class B misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for those still living. Police were previously called to the same women’s home in 2018 and removed 14 dogs, allowing four to remain, according to the maximum allotted by city ordinances.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy