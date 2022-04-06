ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Nato chief says Finland and Sweden are welcome to apply to join

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lX60U_0f1DrBMp00
World News

Nato would quickly welcome Finland and Sweden into its ranks if they decide to apply, the military alliance’s top civilian official has said.

It comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine spurs public support in the two Nordic countries for membership.

The military organisation might also be ready to provide security guarantees to the countries if any potential membership bid angers Russia, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.

A poll last month by Finnish broadcaster YLE showed that, for the first time, more than 50% of Finns support joining the western military alliance.

In neighbouring Sweden, a similar poll showed that those in favour of Nato membership outnumber those against.

“If they decide to apply, I expect that all allies will welcome them,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, as Nato foreign ministers met to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“We know that they can easily join this alliance if they decide to apply.”

Before launching the war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the 30-nation military organisation stop expanding and pull its troops back from Russia’s borders.

So the prospect of neighbouring Finland, and Sweden, joining is unlikely to be welcomed in Moscow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGuBN_0f1DrBMp00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

To shield them, Mr Stoltenberg said Nato member countries might be prepared to provide a security guarantee to cover the two neutral nations from when they announce a possible membership bid until their applications are endorsed.

Once members, they would benefit from Nato’s collective defence clause, which obliges all members to come to the aid of any ally that comes under attack.

“I am certain that we will find ways to address concerns they may have regarding the period between the potential application and the final ratification,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

He declined to speculate about what those security guarantees might involve.

Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said his country’s politicians are this month due to debate a government White Paper on security, including an option for Nato accession.

He said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed public opinion.

“In three or four weeks we have a majority, first time ever” in favour of joining, Mr Haavisto said.

He said Finland knows “Russia is ready to take bigger risks, as we can see in Ukraine, bigger risks also for its own security. We can also see that Russia is capable of gathering more than 100,000 men against just one country, even without touching its reserves”.

Mr Haavisto added that “the threshold has been lowered, at least in the debate”, on Russia’s possible use of tactical nuclear or chemical weapons.

He too was reluctant to go into detail about any security guarantee that Finland might need, particularly as debate about joining continues at home.

But Mr Haavisto did say it is something that his country would want to discuss with “key” Nato members, and that Finnish leaders have been in contact with US President Joe Biden and secretary of state Antony Blinken.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Atrocity reports spur Nato states to boost arms supplies

Nato countries have agreed to ramp up the supply of weapons to Kyiv, including hi-tech arms, amid concern that Russia is about to launch a large offensive in the eastern Donbas region. Nato, as an organisation, refuses to send troops or weapons to Ukraine or impose a no-fly zone to...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Pekka Haavisto
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Nordic#Finnish#Yle#Finns#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy